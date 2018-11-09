Game Report on Community Baptist-Piedmont Classical School Girls Basketball:Shaffner, Light and Small know what to do with the ball, for CBS
The Community Baptist School Lady Conquerors cruised to a 55-19 win over Piedmont Classical in their second game of the Oak Level Invitational.
Kaylee Shaffner led CBS with 14 points, Hannah Light added 13 points and 10 assists and Jessica Small added another 10.
Courtesy of Coach Bill McKinney
