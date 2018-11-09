High School Basketball Tonight:Greensboro Day School wins first game of the new season(Bengals top Covenant Day School)
Boys High School Basketball:
Greensboro Day School Bengals 72, Covenant Day School 40
GDS(1-0)
Carson McCorkle with 21 points and Nicholas Evtimov with 11 points for the GDS Bengals….
from Bengal Coach Freddy Johnson on Twitter:
Kicked off the season with a 72-40 win. @carson_m2433 led the way with 21 and @NicholasEvtimo3 had 11. #gdshoopfam…
