High School Football Tonight in and around Guilford County and a look back at last night’s games

High School Football Games for Tonight….

(All kickoffs set for 7:30pm.)

Smith(3-7) at Southwest Guilford(7-3)….This will be Southwest Guilford’s Homecoming Game, rescheduled from October 5th…Game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio 2 with Kris Walser and Demetri Morrison…..GreensboroSports Radio tonight for Kris and the DMZ, from SWG, for Homecoming on GreensboroSports Radio….Pregame for the Cowboys and Golden Eagles comes at 7pm and the kickoff goes into the air at 7:30pm….Playoff bearings on the line for Coach Eric Rainey and his SWG Cowboys, on a Rainey night in High Point…

Northeast Guilford(5-4) at Morehead( 5-5)

Winston-Salem Prep(4-6) at Bishop McGuinness(6-4)

Glenn(5-5) at WS Reynolds(4-6)

Final High School Football Scores from Thursday night:

FINAL

Ragsdale (7-4) – 8

Page (6-5) – 25

FINAL

Person County (3-8) – 14

Northern Guilford (8-3) – 50

FINAL

High Point Christian Academy (8-4) – 21

Metrolina Christian (8-3) – 28

FINAL

McMichael (1-10) – 20

Western Alamance (10-1) – 70

FINAL

Burlington Cummings (4-7) – 0

Reidsville (11-0) – 60

FINAL

East Forsyth (11-0) – 49

Davie County (3-8) – 14

FINAL

West Forsyth (8-3) – 21

WS Reagan (7-4) – 16

FINAL

Eastern Alamance (8-3) – 56

Rockingham County (3-8) – 13

A few notes on last night’s games…..

Tyler Flippen from Northern Guilford with 5 touchdown passes to four different receivers….Flippen hit Jake Lenard twice on TD’s through the air, and a very impressive night for Tyler Flippen and the Northern Guilford Nighthawks, in their 50-14 victory over Person County…

Page High School topping Ragsdale at Marion Kirby Stadium….Final again was 25-8 Page…We saw Ragsdale score on a fake punt play….We saw Page score a two-point conversion, after they faked the extra point kick….We saw junior Joseph Weathersbee come out kicking and punting for Page senior Matt Chmil to begin the game/contest, but then we Matt Chmil come out to kick a 43-yard field right, as the first half was winding down, with just four ticks/seconds left, on the second quarter clock…

Those moves all made the game become a game-of-interest…..Page freshman RB Jeiel Melton had 78 yards rushing for Page on 9 carries…Page RB Branson Adams ran the ball 9 times for 72 yards and one touchdown…Cody King ran the ball on several jet sweeps for Page, and he came up with 52 yards, on 4 carries and one TD…Page ran the ball for 158 yards and Page, with junior QB Javondre Paige leading the way, passed for 171 yards and that gave Page, 329 total yards of offense…..Numbers provided by Don Tilley, at GreensboroSports Radio…Isaac Walker from Page with 2 receptions for 59 yards and a TD grab, on a 41 yards pass from Javondre Paige….

Ragsdale with 56 offensive plays and 105 yards of total offense….Devan Boykin 5-10 passing for 22 yards….Trey Jackson, the senior starter went 3-8 for 12 yards and one interception…..The fake punt pass play, for the Ragsdale touchdown covered 49 yards, so Ragsdale got half of their offensive yards on that one play and it was a well-conceived call, for the Tigers’ touchdown…..Devan Boykin with 15 carries for 32 yards, for Ragsdale…

Page had a nice pass of 20 yards from Javondre Paige to Lawson Albright to set up the Pirates’ one-yard run TD by Branson Adams….Ford Moser also caught passes for the for the Pirates and he had some nice sideline routes that garnered Page positive passing yardage, in the second half….

In recent weeks, Page tops Northwest Guilford 26-6, Page gets by Grimsley 21-7 and then Page takeS of the Ragsdale Tigers, 25-8….Page averaging 24 points a-game over the three-game stretch and Page just allowing an average of 7 points a-game, over those three key contests….

Some very sturdy defense by the Page Pirates last evening and I can still see linebacker Alex Angus coming in on the left side blitz in my sleep, as he hit the Ragsdale backfield untouched, and laid it on the Tigers’ QB…Ronald Robinson, also very quick along that defensive front for the Page Pirates….Page was also able to use that Jumbo-Backfield of blockers last night with Kam Gavin, Stephen Scott and DeMarkus Bailey all lining up as extra blockers in the Page offensive backfield and Kam Gavin, the former Mendenhall Mustangs’ quarterback, even caught a pass from Page QB Javondre Paige…..

We were at this game and took it all in last night and next week we will hit the road for the playoffs….This post today was sort of like our Friday Night Finish…..