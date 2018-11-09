HPU Men’s Basketball Panthers Host Wofford in Home Opener Saturday

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 | 2 p.m.

WHERE: High Point, N.C. | Millis Center (1,750)

SERIES RECORD: 21st meeting, Wofford leads, 11-9

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University men’s basketball team hosts Wofford in its 2018-19 home opener on Saturday (Nov. 10). Tip-off at the Millis Center is set for 2 p.m.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ with Kyle West and Stafford Stephenson on the call.

PAW PRINTS

• It is the 21st meeting between the two teams, with Wofford leading the series, 11-9. The Terriers won last year’s meeting, 70-57, as part of the Mountain Invitational, Dec. 17, 2017 in Asheville.

• HPU dropped its season opener, 79-69, at William & Mary on Wednesday (Nov. 7) in Williamsburg, Va. Juniors Jahaad Proctor and Brandonn Kamga combined for 49 points with Proctor leading all scorers with 25 and Kamga adding 24. The game was the first under new HPU head coach Tubby Smith.

• The loss dropped the Panthers to 11-9 in season openers in the Division I era and 23-5 for Coach Smith in his Division I coaching career.

• Proctor’s 25 points was the ninth time for the Purple & White he has scored 20 or more points.

• Kamga’s 24 points was the second time he has scored 20 or more in his career. His career high was 26 at Charlotte on Nov. 24, 2017. Kamga was 3-3 from 3-point range and also added a career-high five steals.

HISTORY vs. WOFFORD

This is the 21st all-time meeting between the two programs, with Wofford leading the series, 11-9. The Terriers have won the past two contests, including a 70-57 win in the Mountain Invitational Dec. 17, 2017 in Asheville. Wofford’s Fletcher Magee led all scorers with 27 points, including six 3-pointers. The Panthers (4-6) were outrebounded, 35-22, but outshot the Terriers (7-4) by a slim margin, 47.6 percent (20-42) to 45.1 percent (23-51). Wofford held an advantage at the free throw line, 83.3 percent (15-18) to HPU’s 61.9 percent (13-21).

A LOOK AT THE TERRIERS (0-1)

Wofford dropped its season opener against No. 8 North Carolina, 79-68, on Tuesday (Nov. 6) at the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, S.C. Four Terriers scored in double figures, led by Fletcher Magee’s 21 points. Magee was selected as the SoCon Preseason Player of the Year, while the Terriers were picked to finish second. Magee led the nation in 3-pointers last year, hitting 148 which was good for fifth-most in NCAA Division I history. Wofford returns three starters in addition to Magee.

HISTORY vs. OPPONENTS FROM SOUTH CAROLINA

High Point has complied a 81-98 (.453) record all-time against Division I programs hailing from the Palmetto State. HPU’s most common opponents are Winthrop (14-29), Charleston Southern (21-18) and Coastal Carolina (16-21). High Point is 52-56 against Big South programs from South Carolina and 29-42 against the rest of the state’s Div. I teams. The Panthers went 2-7 against teams from South Carolina in 2017-18, defeating Charleston Southern and Presbyterian, but falling to The Citadel, College of Charleston, Wofford, Winthrop (twice), Charleston Southern and Presbyterian.

TUBBY SMITH vs. WOFFORD and the SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

HPU Head Coach Tubby Smith is 1-0 against the Terriers in his coaching career. Smith’s Minnesota Golden Gophers defeated Wofford, 69-55, in the 2010-11 season opener on Nov. 12, 2010. Coach Smith is 9-1 all-time against members of the Southern Conference and Smith’s Memphis squad defeating Mercer, 83-81 in 2OT on Dec. 2, 2017, and Samford, 65-64 on Dec. 5, 2017.

NEXT UP

The Panthers travel to the Bahamas Nov. 16-19 for the Bimini Jam. HPU will take on South Dakota on Nov. 16 and will also take on Air Force and UMBC in the round-robin tournament.