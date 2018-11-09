Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – November 9, 2018

Game of the Week Stream 2: Smith (3-7) at Southwest Guilford (7-3) with Kris Walser and Demetri Morrison.

If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM

Update # 3 – 9:00 PM

HALF

Smith (3-7) – 0

Southwest Guilford (7-3) – 12

0 Q

Northeast Guilford (5-4)

Morehead (5-5)

HALF

Winston-Salem Prep (4-6) – 6

Bishop McGuinness (6-4) – 17

HALF

Glenn (5-5) – 0

WS Reynolds (4-6) – 14

THURSDAY GAMES

FINAL

Ragsdale (7-4) – 8

Page (6-5) – 25

FINAL

McMichael (1-19) – 20

Western Alamance (10-1) – 70

FINAL

Burlington Cummings (4-7) – 0

Reidsville (11-0) – 60

FINAL

East Forsyth (11-0) – 49

Davie County (3-8) – 14

FINAL

West Forsyth (8-3) – 21

WS Reagan (7-4) – 16

FINAL

Eastern Alamance (8-3) – 56

Rockingham County (3-8) – 13

FINAL

Person County (3-8) – 14

Northern Guilford (8-3) – 50

FINAL

High Point Christian Academy (8-4) – 21

Metrolina Christian (8-3) – 28

COMMENTS OFF UNTIL SCORE ARE FINAL

Send Us Your Scores

Email – scores@greensborosports.com

Twitter – @gsosports

SMS/Text – 336-303-1217