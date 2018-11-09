Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – November 9, 2018
Game of the Week Stream 2: Smith (3-7) at Southwest Guilford (7-3) with Kris Walser and Demetri Morrison.
If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM
Update # 3 – 9:00 PM
HALF
Smith (3-7) – 0
Southwest Guilford (7-3) – 12
0 Q
Northeast Guilford (5-4)
Morehead (5-5)
HALF
Winston-Salem Prep (4-6) – 6
Bishop McGuinness (6-4) – 17
HALF
Glenn (5-5) – 0
WS Reynolds (4-6) – 14
THURSDAY GAMES
FINAL
Ragsdale (7-4) – 8
Page (6-5) – 25
FINAL
McMichael (1-19) – 20
Western Alamance (10-1) – 70
FINAL
Burlington Cummings (4-7) – 0
Reidsville (11-0) – 60
FINAL
East Forsyth (11-0) – 49
Davie County (3-8) – 14
FINAL
West Forsyth (8-3) – 21
WS Reagan (7-4) – 16
FINAL
Eastern Alamance (8-3) – 56
Rockingham County (3-8) – 13
FINAL
Person County (3-8) – 14
Northern Guilford (8-3) – 50
FINAL
High Point Christian Academy (8-4) – 21
Metrolina Christian (8-3) – 28
