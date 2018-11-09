Northwest Guilford High School Athlete Signing Day 11/14

Northwest Guilford High School will be hosting a ceremony on Wednesday, November 14th at 8:15am in the media center at NWHS for all athletes planning to sign a National Letter of Intent to receive an athletic scholarship.

As of now, this is who we plan to honor:

Tim Cao                          Baseball                                    North Carolina State University

Payton Creed                     Women’s Soccer                              Western Carolina University

Ayse Demirci                     Women’s Soccer                              Garner Webb University

Logan Farrelly                   Women’s Soccer                              Queens University

Samantha Gillis                  Swimming/Diving                             University of Notre Dame

Grace Johnson                    Softball                                    North Carolina State University

Cayla King                       Women’s Basketball                          Virginia Tech University

Elizabeth Kitley                 Women’s Basketball                          Virginia Tech University

Connor Pratt                     Women’s Soccer                              High Point University

Julia Smith                      Volleyball                                  Belmont Abbey College

Christina Weiss                  Gymnastics                                  University of Pittsburgh

John Hughes
Athletic Director
Northwest Guilford High School

