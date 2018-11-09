Northwest Guilford High School Athlete Signing Day 11/14

Northwest Guilford High School will be hosting a ceremony on Wednesday, November 14th at 8:15am in the media center at NWHS for all athletes planning to sign a National Letter of Intent to receive an athletic scholarship.

As of now, this is who we plan to honor:

Tim Cao Baseball North Carolina State University Payton Creed Women’s Soccer Western Carolina University Ayse Demirci Women’s Soccer Garner Webb University Logan Farrelly Women’s Soccer Queens University Samantha Gillis Swimming/Diving University of Notre Dame Grace Johnson Softball North Carolina State University Cayla King Women’s Basketball Virginia Tech University Elizabeth Kitley Women’s Basketball Virginia Tech University Connor Pratt Women’s Soccer High Point University Julia Smith Volleyball Belmont Abbey College Christina Weiss Gymnastics University of Pittsburgh

John Hughes

Athletic Director

Northwest Guilford High School