Oh What A Night/Oh What A Nightmare!!!

Football Finals that might just leave you in a state of shock….

Pittsburgh Steelers 52, Carolina Panthers 21

Wake Forest Demon Deacons 27, N.C. State Wolfpack 23

Turned out to be an embarrassing night for the Carolina Panthers and the N.C. State Wolfpack….Panthers got thoroughly thrashed/trashed by the Pittsburgh Steelers, with “Big Ben” Roethlisberger throwing 5 TD’s for the ‘Steel Town Terror’, also known at the Pittsburgh Steelers….

N.C. State was facing a Wake Forest team that was going with their third-String Quarterback…..N.C. State could not get to Jamie Newman, the WFU QB, and now we will have to wait and see what is next for the kids from Raleigh, and the winning kids from WFU…..

Jamie Newman, from Graham High School and now from Wake Forest University, and here is how this kids did???

Newman, from Graham High School of all places, and he goes 22-33 for 297 yards and three Wake touchdowns….This is crazy and Wake beats State….Newman also ran the ball 13 times for 44 yards….

Wow, what a crazy night for the Carolina Panthers and N.C. State….