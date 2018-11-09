Triple Threat K/P -Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford HS-Class of 2019, leading North Carolina in Kick Scoring

Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford HS-Class of 2019

2018 Season Stats (Senior Season):

YTD 75 “kicking points” (at end of regular season) –

– PATs: 36/38 = 95%

– FGs: 13/18 with a long of 53 yards

– Punts: 28 for 1148 yards = 41 yard average, with long of 71 yards

– Kickoffs: 64 touchbacks of 72 kickoffs (others were intentionally short or onside kicks)

HUDL highlights – senior season: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/8209010/5bccc6b30dcaa90a5060bd4d

2017 Season Stats (Junior Season):

Season total 92 “kicking points” –

– PATs: 62/65 = 95%

– FGs: 10/15 with a long of 47 yards

– Punts: 40 yard average

– Kickoffs (data currently being tallied)

Media Coverage from 2018:

– Predicted to be a contender for this season’s All-Area Team (Specialist) by Greensboro Sports, described as “a complete package”! https://www.greensboro.com/sports/hsxtra/football/hsxtra-football-predicting-an-all-area-team/article_0337079a-959f-11e8-9ccb-e70ed69505bb.html

– “Player of the Game” on MaxPreps (for game dated 8/17/18)

– Danny Pigge “Player of the Week” http://greensborosports.com/2018/08/21/collin-smitheastern-guilford-high-school-stepping-up-as-the-first-danny-piggeameriprise-financial-high-school-football-player-of-the-week/

– Live interview on Andy Durham’s “Football in Focus” show – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vbv5KRk3q1s&t=18s

– “Kicking Clash; Specialists Battle for Bragging Rights”: http://www.thetimesnews.com/sports/20181012/kicking-clash-e-guilford-w-alamance-specialists-battle-for-bragging-rights

– Sports Journalist “Punting Report”: http://greensborosports.com/2018/10/08/punting-report-on-collin-smith-from-eastern-guilford-high-school/

-HSXTRA Athlete Interview: https://www.greensboro.com/sports/hsxtra/football/hsxtra-com-interview-with-eastern-guilford-s-collin-smith/article_7a453cc8-d2fb-11e8-8a48-67ce6799c984.html

2017 Football Recognition and Highlights:

In 2017, the EGHS Wildcat team was 6-0 in the Mid-Piedmont 3A conference and made it to the 4th round of the 3AA playoffs and finished the season with a 12-3 overall record.

“Special Teams Player of the Year” by Mid Piedmont Conference (newslink: http://greensborosports.com/2017/12/04/mid-piedmont-3-a-all-conference-teams-for-the-fall-of-2017-with-football-tennis-golf-volleyball-cross-country-soccer-and-cheerleading/

“Special Teams Player of the Year” by Eastern Guilford High School

1st Team All-Area Punter by The Greensboro News & Record (see newslink: https://www.greensboro.com/sports/hsxtra/football/hsxtra-com-all-area-football/article_c8e839d4-e07b-11e7-a34b-8b106e0dd0fd.html)

1st Team All-Region Kicker by The Burlington Times News (no newslink available)

Specialists Camp Recognitions:

I attended the national Chris Sailer kicking camp in Charlotte, NC in October and was recognized as the 2018 NC Fall Camp Punt Champion – with 2 punts greater than 60 yards, both with 4.8+ hang time. My player review from Chris Sailer is as follows:

Collin is an excellent punting and kicking prospect. A great looking athlete with strong natural ability. He does an outstanding job punting the football. He averages 40+ yards, with 4.4+ hang time. He also shows the ability to hit 50+ yard punts with 5.0+ yard hang time. Also a talented kicker. He hits a nice ball on field goal off the ground at times. He also drives the ball deep on kickoffs with 4.0+ hang time. He is a competitor that does very well under pressure. There is great upside here. Collin should dominate his senior season and turn the heads of college coaches. He is going to make a great addition to any college football team. Strong combo prospect.

During the summer of 2018, I attended Specialists Camps at 1) NCSU, 2) WFU, 3) Duke – where I placed 2nd in their punt competition and 4) ECU – where I placed 1st in their punt competition

Academic Achievements:

Class rank/GPA: 11th out of 318 students, 4.24 weighted GPA of honors and AP classes

SAT: May 2018 score: 1210 (570 reading and 640 math)

Clubs/Leadership: Member of Eastern Guilford’s FCA, Men of Distinction (president), Beta Club and National Honor Society and actively involved in several service projects

Selected as the Wendy’s Heisman Scholarship winner for Eastern Guilford High School – which recognizes scholar athletes

Personal:

4-year Varsity Letterman in Football, with state championship experience (Dec. 2016)

Collin Wayne Smith, Class of 2019, DOB 2/23/01

Height – 5′ 9″, Weight – 160 lbs

Position – kicker / punter

Twitter – @smithcollin13

Text: (336)447-5552

High School – Eastern Guilford High School, Gibsonville, NC

Football coach – Joe Glass 2018, (Doug Robertson 2015, 2016, 2017)