College Football Today in our area and the ACC Today

Locals Today:

N.C. A&T(7-2) at Savannah State(2-6) 1pm

Guilford College(3-5) at Emory and Henry(3-5) 1pm

Greensboro College(1-8) at Brevard College(2-6) 1pm

Towson(6-3) at Elon(6-2) 12 Noon

ACC Today:

from Thursday:Wake Forest 27, N.C. State 23

North Carolina(1-7) at Duke(6-3) 12:20pm

Liberty University at Virginia 3pm

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh 3:30pm

Miami at Georgia Tech 7pm

Florida State at Notre Dame 7:30pm

Clemson at Boston College 8pm

Charlotte at Marshall 2:30pm

Wofford at Western Carolina 3:30pm

Appalachian State(6-2) at Texas State 4pm

East Carolina at Tulane 4pm