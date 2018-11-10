College Football Today in our area and the ACC Today
Locals Today:
N.C. A&T(7-2) at Savannah State(2-6) 1pm
Guilford College(3-5) at Emory and Henry(3-5) 1pm
Greensboro College(1-8) at Brevard College(2-6) 1pm
Towson(6-3) at Elon(6-2) 12 Noon
ACC Today:
from Thursday:Wake Forest 27, N.C. State 23
North Carolina(1-7) at Duke(6-3) 12:20pm
Liberty University at Virginia 3pm
Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh 3:30pm
Miami at Georgia Tech 7pm
Florida State at Notre Dame 7:30pm
Clemson at Boston College 8pm
Charlotte at Marshall 2:30pm
Wofford at Western Carolina 3:30pm
Appalachian State(6-2) at Texas State 4pm
East Carolina at Tulane 4pm
