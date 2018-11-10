College Men’s Basketball Final – Guilford 72, Methodist 65

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Senior forward Carson Long (Pilot Mountain, N.C./East Surry) totaled a game-high 24 points and 12 rebounds in Guilford College’s 72-65 men’s basketball win at Methodist University in both teams’ season opener.

Sophomore Joah Logan’s (North Wilkesboro, N.C./East Wilkes) three-pointer with 4:35 left in regulation capped an 18-8 Quakers’ run that turned a nine-point deficit into a 61-60 lead. Logan scored nine of his 11 points during the decisive rally. Guilford (1-0) held the Monarchs (0-1) without a field goal in the final 4:35 and outscored Methodist 12-3 in that time. Guilford held the hosts to one basket in their final 14 shots from the floor and 0-for-11 from three-point range in the second half.

Long hit for 15 first-half points to help Guilford take a 37-31 halftime lead. After the Quakers’ Kyler Gregory (Yadkinville, N.C./Starmount) opened the second-half scoring with a jumper, Methodist outscored Guilford, 19-2, over the next six minutes. Dante Burden and Sam Mingledorff both scored six points during the Monarchs’ spurt, which opened a 50-41 edge with just over 13 minutes to play.

Senior forward Marcus Curry (Greensboro, N.C./Northern Guilford (Bridgewater)) added 17 points and six rebounds for Guilford, which enjoyed a 36-28 edge in interior scoring. Logan scored all of his points in the second half and also dished out a team-high four assists. Gregory finished with six points and seven boards, which helped Guilford to a 47-35 rebounding edge. The Quakers scored 18 second-chance points, compared to Methodist’s nine.

Burden scored a team-high 17 points for Methodist and Mingledorff finished with 15 points. The Monarchs’ Kaymon Mitchell scored 11 points before fouling out. Garren Dearman totaled eight points and eight steals.

Coach Tom Palombo’s Quakers host Greensboro College Tuesday (11/13) at 7:30 p.m. in Guilford’s home opener.

Photos by Andy Gore

