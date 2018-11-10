Elon Volleyball Hosts Charleston on Senior Day

ELON, N.C. – Elon University volleyball closes out its 2018 campaign this Sunday, Nov. 11, as the Phoenix (13-14, 4-11 CAA) hosts College of Charleston at 2 p.m. in Schar Center.

The match marks Senior Day for the maroon and gold. The team will recognize Alexa Pavlick, Erin Kelly, Maddie Jaudon, Kam Terry, and team practice player Max Pivonka before the opening serve.

FOLLOW THE PHOENIX

-Updates for the match will be provided on the team’s Twitter account @ElonVB.

-Fans can also follow the action with links for live stats and streaming listed above.

SERIES HISTORY

-Charleston took the first meeting of the season in straight sets back on Friday, Sept. 21, to open league play.

-Kodi Garcia finished with 20 assists, 10 digs, and a pair of service aces on the night. Terry flirted with a double-double herself as she scored a team-high nine kills and recorded a game-high 15 digs.

-With the win, the Cougars (19-10, 10-5 CAA) improved to 28-2 in the all-time series. CofC has now won 19 consecutive matches against the Phoenix.

-Elon is looking to split the regular-season series for the first time since 2006.

LAST TIME OUT

-Elon built an early 2-0 lead Thursday at UNCW, but couldn’t put the home team away as the Seahawks rallied to win the match in five sets.

-Both of Elon’s juniors had a big night as Nori Thomas set a career-high and led the Phoenix attack with 20 kills. The Stafford, Va. native hit .333 in the loss and added four blocks with three digs to her totals. Elizabeth Coil also reached double-digit kills with a season-high 10 and matched Thomas’ effort with four blocks of her own.

WIN STREAKS

-Elon opened its 2018 campaign 7-0 for the fifth time in program history. It marks the team’s best start since the Phoenix went 11-0 in 2009.

-The 7-0 streak is the second-best start during head coach Mary Tendler’s tenure at Elon. It surpasses a pair of 5-0 starts in 2010 and 2011.

-Susan Leonard’s 1993 team owns the program’s best start to a season at 21-0. The following year the team opened 12-0 to place second, followed by Tendler’s 2009 squad.

-Kay Yow’s 1974 team started off 7-0 before suffering its first defeat.

-The Phoenix also posted a five-match win streak in the middle of league play. Beginning with a 3-1 win at William & Mary on Oct. 14, Elon followed with wins over North Carolina Central, UNCW, and Delaware. The team then capped off the run with a 3-1 decision over the Tribe on Oct. 24 to sweep the regular-season series.

ALL-TOURNEY TEAMS

-Jaudon was named Co-MVP of the Charlotte Invitational after averaging 4.92 digs per set over the course of the three matches. She was also named to the Phoenix Classic All-Tournament Team.

-Kellyn Trowse was also named to the All-Tournament Team after posting two matches with double-digit kills with at least seven digs and three blocks in all three matches.

-Terry was named the Phoenix Classic MVP for the second-straight season after posting a pair of double-doubles against Evansville and Gardner-Webb.

-Leah Daniel earned a spot on the Phoenix Classic All-Tournament Team after closing the weekend with an 18-kill, 4-error performance for a .350 hitting percentage against Gardner-Webb.

CAA WEEKLY HONORS

-Jaudon earned her first career CAA weekly honor on Monday, Oct. 22, as the league office selected her Defensive Player of the Week. The Batavia, Ill. native tallied 73 digs (6.08 per set) with 11 assists, four service aces, and a kill to help Elon secure wins over N.C. Central, UNCW, and Delaware last week. The senior libero had a pair of 31-dig performances in both league matches.

-Terry was named CAA Player of the Week on Sept. 10 for her performance at the Wake Forest Invitational. The Marengo, Ohio native averaged 21.0 kills per set and finished with 63 kills through three matches. Against Georgia Southern, she came within one kill of tying the program record for kills in a match with 32.

-Terry previously earned the distinction on Sept. 3 after averaging 4.23 kills per set with a .296 hitting percentage in matches against North Carolina A&T, Evansville, N.C. Central, and Garder-Webb.

1K KILLS

-Terry reached 1,000 kills for her career in the first set against Charlotte on Friday, Aug. 24.

-She currently ranks sixth on Elon’s all-time leaders list with 1,342 career kills.

PRESEASON ACCOLADES

-Garcia was named one of 10 student-athletes to the Preseason All-CAA Team as an honorable mention.

-It marks the second straight season an Elon player has been named a preseason honorable mention after Busa earned the distinction and went on to be a First Team All-CAA honoree after the year in 2017.

-Garcia had 1,279 assists in 2017, tying for the most in a season in Elon’s Division I era and the second-most in program history on the way to earning CAA Rookie of the Year.

ITALIAN MADE

-Over Spring Break 2018, Elon volleyball went to Italy to visit Milan, Como, Cinque Terre, Pisa, Florence, Assisi and Rome.

-During the trip, the team visited Lake Como, the tiny villages that form the Five Lands “Cinque Terre,” the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Basilica of Saint Francis, the Colosseum, the Vatican City and more.

-It also battled a pair of professional Italian volleyball teams.

THE SYDEL CURRY LOCKER ROOM

-Between the second and third sets Tuesday, Aug. 28, against North Carolina A&T, Elon volleyball’s locker room was named in honor of Sydel Curry ’17.

-An early wedding gift from her brothers, Steph and Seth Curry, the team’s new locker room has officially been named the Sydel Curry Locker Room. Sydel walked down the aisle four days later in North Carolina.