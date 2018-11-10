Final High School Football Playoff Pairings from the NCHSAA:Round One Friday November 16

CLICK HERE and you are in the high school football playoffs….

Again, this is how it looks for our local teams and there doesn’t seem to be any changes from the Preliminary Brackets……

Looking at our local teams:

4-AA West Northwest Guilford(4-7) at Charlotte Vance(10-1)

4-A West Glenn(5-6) at Ragsdale(7-4)

4-A West Page(6-5) BYE

4-A West Grimsley(6-5) BYE

3-AA West Southwest Guilford(8-3) at South Iredell(6-5)

3-AA East Cape Fear(7-4) at Southeast Guilford(10-1)

3-AA East Greenville Rose(8-3) at Eastern Guilford(9-2)

3-AA East Dudley(8-3) at Lee County(11-0)

3-AA East Northern Guilford(8-3) at Cleveland(9-2)

3-A East Northeast Guilford(6-5) at Terry Sanford(8-3)