Final High School Football Playoff Pairings from the NCHSAA:Round One Friday November 16
CLICK HERE and you are in the high school football playoffs….
Again, this is how it looks for our local teams and there doesn’t seem to be any changes from the Preliminary Brackets……
Looking at our local teams:
4-AA West Northwest Guilford(4-7) at Charlotte Vance(10-1)
4-A West Glenn(5-6) at Ragsdale(7-4)
4-A West Page(6-5) BYE
4-A West Grimsley(6-5) BYE
3-AA West Southwest Guilford(8-3) at South Iredell(6-5)
3-AA East Cape Fear(7-4) at Southeast Guilford(10-1)
3-AA East Greenville Rose(8-3) at Eastern Guilford(9-2)
3-AA East Dudley(8-3) at Lee County(11-0)
3-AA East Northern Guilford(8-3) at Cleveland(9-2)
3-A East Northeast Guilford(6-5) at Terry Sanford(8-3)
Andy Durham said,
You have Southeast Guilford, Eastern Guilford and Dudley all in the same bracket in the 3-AA East…
Could see SEG vs. EG in Round Two and maybe Dudley vs. SEG or EG, in Round Three…
West Forsyth and WS Reagan just faced off this past Thursday night and now they will be seeing each other again in Round One, this coming Friday night…(Got any new film, or can you draw me up some trick plays???)…..It was 21-16, West Forsyth the winner over WS Reagan back on Thursday….
Northern Guilford and Southern Alamance on the same side in that 3-AA East Bracket….Maybe one of them can knock off #1 Northern Durham along the way…
If they can win games and keep moving ahead in the playoffs, both Ragsdale and Grimsley could see East Forsyth and if the party carries on, Page could see the East Forsyth Eagles again, in the 4-A West Finals…
You will have a couple of Mid-State 3-A buddies, Western Alamance(10-1) and Burlington Williams(6-5) meeting in Round One…Western Alamance and Eastern Alamance could meet again in Round Three of the 3-A East playoffs…
In the 2-A West you have Unbeaten Randleman, Eastern Randolph and Wheatmore on the same side of the bracket and in the West finals, you could have unbeaten Randleman vs. unbeaten Reidsville and that game would be one for the books…..
Another note on the pairings, in the 3-AA East you have Topsail(9-2) at Wilmington New Hanover(8-3) and the same two teams just met last night/Friday night, with New Hanover running away with the game, 38-14 over Topsail, at Topsail….
Just a peek at the playoff pairings and more talk and notes coming up in the upcoming days, leading up to Friday night’s Round One of the football playoffs…
“Playoffs, did you say playoffs?????”
Yes, it is time for playoffs…..
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.