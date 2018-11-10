Greensboro College’ Yahi Earns Three First-Place Finishes In Men’s Swimming Loss To The Emory and Henry Wasps

Yahi Earns Three First-Place Finishes In Loss To Wasps

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C.-The Greensboro College men’s and women’s swimming teams hosted the Wasps of Emory & Henry College Saturday at the Royce Reynolds Family Student Life Center Pool.

The men fell to the Wasps, 91-27, while the women fell by an 84-43 margin.

Freshman Ethan Wilson started the day out for Greensboro with a second place finish in the men’s 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:02.07. Wilson later picked up a first place finish after recording a time of 1:01.46 in the men’s 100-yard backstroke.

Lauren Spencer picked up two wins for the Pride women in both the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard backstroke. Spencer finished the individual medley with a time of 2:29.44, while recording a time of 1:10.47 in the backstroke.

Leading the Pride was junior Anis Yahi, as he finished the meet with wins in three events.

Yahi claimed his first win after recording a time of 2:06.71 in the men’s 200-yard individual medley. Six events later, Yahi snagged first place again as he recorded a time of 51.96 in the men’s 100-yard freestyle. Yahi then capped off the meet by beating out the Emory & Henry’s second place finisher in the men’s 100-yard backstroke by almost six seconds.

“It was nice to see both the men and women swim in more than one event today,” Head Coach Jim Sheridan said. “We have not been able to do that yet this season, so it really was a testament to what they are working hard on during practice.”

The Pride swim teams will return to the water at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Cary, N.C. for the Mid-Season Invitational. For more information on Greensboro College men’s and women’s swimming, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.