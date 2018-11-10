Guilford Cross Country Ends Season at Regional Meet
MOUNT BERRY, Ga. — Sophomore Marian Cooper ran a 26:24.96 time in the 6K race as Guilford College competed the NCAA South/Southeast Regionals held at Berry College on Saturday.
Cooper finished 121st of the 237 competitors. Teammate Shannon Petsch also competed for the Quaker women. The senior placed 236th after clocking a 38:08 time. The Quakers did not post a team score and Emory University captured the women’s regional team championship.
Guilford had one runner in the men’s event: freshman Will Nowatka. He completed the 8K Clara Bowl course with a time of 34:11.49 and placed 229th of 239 runners. Rhodes College finished first in the men’s team competition.
Coach Mary Owens and his Quakers ended their season after Saturday’s regional championships.
