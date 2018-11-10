Preliminary High School Football Pairings from the NCHSAA:Final Brackets due out soon

Here we go, with the final brackets due out soon….

CLICK HERE for the NCHSAA High School Football Playoff Preliminary Brackets…

Looking at our local teams:

4-AA West Northwest Guilford(4-7) at Charlotte Vance(10-1)

4-A West Glenn(5-6) at Ragsdale(7-4)

4-A West Page(6-5) BYE

4-A West Grimsley(6-5) BYE

3-AA West Southwest Guilford(8-3) at South Iredell(6-5)

3-AA East Cape Fear(7-4) at Southeast Guilford(10-1)

3-AA East Greenville Rose(8-3) at Eastern Guilford(9-2)

3-AA East Dudley(8-3) at Lee County(11-0)

3-AA East Northern Guilford(8-3) at Cleveland(9-2)

3-A East Northeast Guilford(6-5) at Terry Sanford(8-3)