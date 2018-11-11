Former Southeast Guilford QB Ryan ‘Bubba’ Craven finding his way for the Brevard College Tornados:Ready to break the career mark for Touchdowns(Receiving)

Brevard College defeated Greensboro College 28-7, on Saturday, and the former starting quarterback for the Southeast Guilford Falcons(Ryan ‘Bubba’ Craven, was getting in on the act for the BC Tornados, as they took care of the Pride from Greensboro College….Craven went to Brevard as a QB, but Brevard, converted him into a receiver and the results have been very impressive….

Senior Bubba Craven’s touchdown catch late in the second quarter gave him 15 for his career, which is just one away from tying the career mark set by Eric Watts (2008-11) of 16 touchdown receptions.

Ryan ‘Bubba’ Craven with 4 receptions for 35 yards and the one TD vs. Greensboro College….

2018 Season:46 receptions for 567 yards and 4 Touchdowns….Ryan ‘Bubba’ Craven, the team leader in receptions for the Brevard College Tornados….

One game left for Brevard and Ryan ‘Bubba’ Craven and that will be a home game vs. Allen University, this Saturday, at Brevard….Wonder if the BC Tornados will work to get the ball to Craven in this last game, this Saturday….Hope they give him a chance to get that record…

We have been seeing a lot of former Guilford County high school football players getting it done as receivers this season, at several different colleges….Tre Turner, from Northwest Guilford, up at Virginia Tech….Jalen Gavin, from Page High School, for the Fayetteville State Broncos….Ron Hunt, from Southern Guilford HS, for the N.C. A&T Aggies…..And now ‘Bubba’ Craven, from Southeast Guilford HS, for the Brevard College Tornados…..And don’t forget Eric Ebron, from Ben L. Smith High School and UNC, just caught two TD passes today/Sunday, for the Indianapolis Colts……