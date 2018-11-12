Elon Football Enters Final Week of Regular Season Inside Top 15 in Both Polls

ELON, N.C. – Entering the final week of the regular season, Elon University football stands No. 12 in the AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 14 in the STATS FCS Poll released Monday, Nov. 12.

STATS FCS Poll | AFCA Poll

In the AFCA poll, Elon earned 339 points and is between No. 11 UC Davis and No. 13 North Carolina A&T. In the STATS poll, the Phoenix is No. 14 with 1,794 points and is between No. 13 Wofford and No. 15 Towson.

This week, Elon will head to Orono, Maine, for its regular-season finale against the Black Bears. Maine checked in at No. 16 in the STATS poll and No. 19 in the AFCA poll. With a win this weekend, Maine would win the CAA Football regular-season title, entering the weekend as the only one-loss team in conference play across the league.

Elon is accompanied by five other CAA teams in the AFCA poll in James Madison (No. 8), Stony Brook (No. 10), Towson (No. 16), Delaware (No. 18) and Maine (No. 19) with Rhode Island receiving votes. The Phoenix is joined in the STATS poll by James Madison (No. 7), Stony Brook (No. 10), Towson (No. 15), Maine (No. 16) and Delaware (No. 17) with URI also receiving votes.

With the regular season ending Saturday, the FCS Selection Show is set for Sunday, Nov. 18, at 12:30 p.m. on ESPNU.