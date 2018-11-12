Elon WBB Begins Road Swing at N.C. Central on Tuesday

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women’s basketball team begins a three-game road swing this Tuesday, Nov. 13, with a visit to North Carolina Central inside the McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, N.C. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

The contest will be streamed for free online on the NCCU Sports Network on N.C. Central’s athletic website at nccueaglepride.com. Fans can also listen to the game on WSOE 89.3 with Tom Castle (play-by-play) and David Flynt (color) on the call. Other updates of the game between the Phoenix and the Eagles will be provided on Twitter at the handle @ElonWBasketball.

Series History (Elon leads 12-1)

Tuesday’s matchup marks the 14th all-time meeting between Elon and North Carolina Central on the hardwood. The Phoenix has won the previous 12 contests in the series with the last matchup coming in 2007. Tuesday will be the first visit for Elon to N.C. Central since 1984 and the fifth overall in the series.

Last Time Out

The Phoenix opened the 2018-19 season last Tuesday, Nov. 6, versus the North Carolina Tar Heels in its inaugural regular-season game at the Schar Center. Elon would fall to the Tar Heels by a score of 100-69 in the contest.

Rookie Kayla Liles led the Phoenix in scoring with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting while adding three steals to her stat line. Lexi Mercer also had 12 points and Jada Graves 10. Graves also finished with a team-best five assists while Anna Popovic and Emily Maupin tied the team-lead in rebounds with seven.

The game was played in front of a crowd of 1,622 fans, marking the most to watch a home women’s basketball game in Elon history.

Fastbreaks

• Elon returns eight letterwinners from its team that successfully defended its Colonial Athletic Association Tournament title and made a return trip to the NCAA Tournament a year ago.

• The Phoenix closed out 2017-18 with a 25-8 record overall and a 14-4 mark during league play including a 13-game winning streak to close out the regular season and conference tournament.

• The Phoenix was tabbed to finish third in the 2018-19 CAA Preseason Poll as conducted by the league’s head coaches on Oct. 18. Elon received one first-place vote en route to 61 points for a tie for third place. James Madison (79 points) and Drexel (71 points) were selected in front of the Phoenix, who tied with Delaware for third with 61 points.

• Elon returns three starters from last year’s team including sophomore guard Saadia Munford, an CAA All-Rookie team selection in 2017-18. Munford was chosen as a Preseason All-CAA selection this season with her spot on the third team.

• Additionally, the Phoenix added five newcomers to the 2018-19 roster, which will again be one of the youngest in the nation with only two upperclassmen and no seniors.

Scouting North Carolina Central

The Eagles return four players from last year’s team that finished the season with an overall record of 9-21. NCCU opened its campaign last Friday, Nov. 9, at High Point, where the Eagles were handed an 80-69 setback. Head coach Trisha Stafford-Odom is in the start of her second year at N.C. Central, who was selected to finish seventh out of 12 teams in the MEAC Preseason Poll.

Five players scored in double figures for the Eagles against the Panthers with junior forward Paulina Afriyie leading the way with 14 points. The Bronx, N.Y., native had a double-double in that contest with her game-high 12 boards. Dasmine Kasey and Shontai Totten had 13 points each for NCCU while Kiyana Brown also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Schar Center

After playing its home games in Alumni Gym since the start of the program in 1972, Elon moves into its new facility, Schar Center, this season. The 5,100-seat facility will provide an elite venue for Phoenix basketball and volleyball games in addition to convocations, speakers and other major campus events. The facility is named for Dwight and Martha Schar, of Palm Beach, Fla.

20-Game Winners

With 25 victories last season, Elon posted back-to-back 20-win campaigns for the first time as a Division I program. Overall, Elon has posted three 20-win seasons during the Division I era.

Up Next

The Phoenix continues its three-game road swing as Elon returns to Durham to face No. 20/21 Duke on Sunday, Nov. 18. The game will tip-off at 2 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium.