High School Football Games this Week(11/16/17) for our Guilford County teams:Round One of the NCHSAA Playoffs this Friday Night

*****All of these Round One NCHSAA Football Playoff Games set to kick off this Friday night at 7:30pm*****

4-AA West

Northwest Guilford(4-7) at Charlotte Vance(10-1)

4-A West

Glenn(5-6) at Ragsdale(7-4)

3-AA West

Southwest Guilford(8-3) at South Iredell(6-5)

3-AA East

Cape Fear(7-4) at Southeast Guilford(10-1)

Greenville Rose(8-3) at Eastern Guilford(9-2)

Dudley(8-3) at Lee County(11-0)

Northern Guilford(8-3) at Cleveland(9-2)

3-A East

Northeast Guilford(6-5) at Terry Sanford(8-3)

4-A West

Page(6-5) BYE

Grimsley(6-5) BYE