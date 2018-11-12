High School Football Games this Week(11/16/17) for our Guilford County teams:Round One of the NCHSAA Playoffs this Friday Night
*****All of these Round One NCHSAA Football Playoff Games set to kick off this Friday night at 7:30pm*****
4-AA West
Northwest Guilford(4-7) at Charlotte Vance(10-1)
4-A West
Glenn(5-6) at Ragsdale(7-4)
3-AA West
Southwest Guilford(8-3) at South Iredell(6-5)
3-AA East
Cape Fear(7-4) at Southeast Guilford(10-1)
Greenville Rose(8-3) at Eastern Guilford(9-2)
Dudley(8-3) at Lee County(11-0)
Northern Guilford(8-3) at Cleveland(9-2)
3-A East
Northeast Guilford(6-5) at Terry Sanford(8-3)
4-A West
Page(6-5) BYE
Grimsley(6-5) BYE
