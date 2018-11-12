Local Pros you know on the Go in the Show/NFL, and what they did on Sunday:Eric Ebron(Smith HS) with 4 touches and 3 TD’s for the Colts in the first half on Sunday/T.J. Logan(Northern Guilford HS) back on the field Sunday for the Arizona Cardinals

Local Pros you know on the Go in the Show/NFL, and what they did on Sunday!!!

Eric Ebron(Smith HS/North Carolina) Eric Ebron with three Big TD’s for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday…Ebron carried the football one time for two yards and a touchdown….Ebron with 3 receptions for 69 yards and two touchdowns…Ebron with 4 touches and 3 touchdowns on Sunday for the Colts…All of Eric’s TD’s came in the first half of the game for the Colts….Colts win 29-26 over Jacksonville…

Ebron this season, with 39 receptions, good for 463 yards and 9 TD’s receiving…10 Total TD’s for Double E/Eric Ebron….

Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS/(California) Keenan Allen, for the LA Chargers, had 6 receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown grab on Sunday, as his Los Angeles Chargers topped the Oakland Raiders, 20-6, to move to (7-2) on the season….Season shows Allen with 53 receptions for 687 yards and 2 TD’s….

Maurice Harris(Northern Guilford HS/California) Harris with 5 receptions for 52 yards for the Washington Redskins, in the ‘Skins 16-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Sunday…Harris led the Redskins in receiving on Sunday…

Tarik Cohen(N.C. A&T/Bunn HS) for the Chicago Bears….Tarik Cohen with 7 carries for 15 yards with one TD, he had 6 receptions for 29 yards and 1 Punt Return for 18 yards, for Tarik Cohen on Sunday, in the Bears 34-22 win over the Detroit Lions….For N.C. A&T’s Tarik Cohen, he had 62 Total yards on Sunday…

Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS/Charlotte) with 4 Tackles/2 Solo Tackles, with 1/2 a TFL, plus 1/2 of a sack, and 2 QB Hits on Sunday, as his Cleveland Browns defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 28-16 and a pretty good defensive Sunday, for Larry Ogunjobi…

Marcus Gilchrist(High Point Andrews/Clemson) Marcus Gilchrist had 3 Tackles with one solo tackle, plus one Interception and one Pass Deflection on Sunday, for the Oakland Raiders, who lost 20-6, to the Los Angeles Chargers…The pass that Gilchrist(High Point Andrews HS) intercepted, was intended for Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS)…Not a bad defensive day, even in a loss, for Gilchrist on Sunday…

D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS/Clemson) D.J. Reader and his Houston Texans were OFF this week….

T.J. Logan(North Guilford HS/North Carolina) T.J. Logan back on the field on Sunday…Two receptions for T.J. for 14 yards and T.J. returned 3 kickoffs for 89 yards, and right at a 30 yard per return average, for young Mr. Logan…Good to see T.J. back out on the football field on Sunday for the Cardinals…..

William Hayes(High Point Andrews HS/Winston-Salem State) Looks like William Hayes, is still out of action for the Miami Dolphins….The Packers beat the Dolphins on Sunday, 31-12….

Desmond Harrison(Page HS/Oak Ridge MA/West Georgia College) on board as an offensive lineman, and had been starting at Left Tackle for the Cleveland Browns, but Day To Day Harrison (illness) was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Falcons….Harrison, DD(Day-to-Day) for the Browns…

Right now these guys are MIA…Missing in Action, or Missing from Action…

When they get back in action, we will add them to the list…

David Amerson(Dudley HS)

Winston Craig(Ragsdale HS)

James Summers(Page HS) Last week we heard that James Summers is on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad…

Chris McCain(Northern Guilford HS)

All of these guys have been on somebody's roster at one time or another.