Ragsdale High School Athletics for the Week of 11/12-11/17/18:Football Friday Home Round One NCHSAA Playoffs vs Glenn HS
Monday, November 12
No events scheduled
Tuesday, November 13
No events scheduled
Wednesday, November 14
6:00 PM Coed Varsity Wrestling vs. Eastern Guilford, Bishop McGuinness, Reidsvile (Other) Home
Thursday, November 15
No events scheduled
Friday, November 16
5:00 PM Coed Varsity Swimming Glenn High School @ Ragsdale YMCA Home
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Football State Playoffs/Location TBA (Other)
Saturday, November 17
TBA Boys Varsity Basketball South Stokes Jamboree (Other) Away
9:00 AM Coed Varsity Wrestling @ Wheatmore Invitational (Other) Away
