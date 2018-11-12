Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for this Week 11/12-11/17/18:Football Friday Home vs. Cape Fear HS in Round One of NCHSAA Playoffs
11/15/18 Thursday Wrestling V Men’s H 6:00 PM Chapel Hill Quad Match Chapel Hill, Ledford, ER
SE Gymnasium
11/16/18 Friday Football V Men’s H 7:30 PM TBA 3AA 1st Round of the Football Playoffs vs Cape Fear
SEHS Stadium
*****Friday: We will host the 1st round of the Football State Playoff’s with our #2 seeded Falcons vs #15 seeded Fayetteville Cape Fear. Game time will be at 7:30pm. Only the NCHSAA and NCCA coaching passes will be accepted. No GCS, Falcon or Cumberland County badges will be accepted per NCHSAA policy. Admission cost is $8…*****
11/17/18 Saturday Wrestling V Men’s A 9:00 AM Union Pines Union
Pines Invitational
