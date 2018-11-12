Sworn to Ball Basketball Qualifier
SWORN TO BALL QUALIFIER
NOV 18TH
3 GAMES GUARANTEED
AWARDS TO FIRST AND SECOND PLACE TEAMS
3RD TO 12TH GRADE
QUALIFY FOR FALL / WINTER NATIONALS
ALL GAMES UNDER ONE ROOF
SIGN UP NOW
$125 PER TEAM DEADLINE NOV 15TH
REGISTER FOR BOTH NOW $200 SAVE $50
GO TO ONLINE FORMS TO REGISTER
WWW.LEAGUELINEUP.COM/YOUTHNMOTION
SWORN TO BALL SUMMER NATIONALS 2017 WAS SOLD OUT
CHECK OUT THE FOOTAGE CLICK LINK BELOW
Sworn To Ball 2017 v1.mp4
