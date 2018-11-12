Sworn to Ball Basketball Qualifier

SWORN TO BALL QUALIFIER

NOV 18TH

3 GAMES GUARANTEED

AWARDS TO FIRST AND SECOND PLACE TEAMS

3RD TO 12TH GRADE

QUALIFY FOR FALL / WINTER NATIONALS

ALL GAMES UNDER ONE ROOF

SIGN UP NOW

$125 PER TEAM DEADLINE NOV 15TH

REGISTER FOR BOTH NOW $200 SAVE $50

GO TO ONLINE FORMS TO REGISTER

WWW.LEAGUELINEUP.COM/YOUTHNMOTION

SWORN TO BALL SUMMER NATIONALS 2017 WAS SOLD OUT

CHECK OUT THE FOOTAGE CLICK LINK BELOW

Sworn To Ball 2017 v1.mp4

