College Basketball News for our local players with Greensboro College at Guilford College tonight/UNCG at UNCW/Paris Kea at UNC/Elissa Cunane at N.C. State and Jazmin Harris Conference USA Freshman of the Week

Greensboro College men at Guilford College tonight, with the Pride facing the Quakers….Tip-off at 7pm in the Ragan-Brown Field House, at Guilford…Guilford(1-0)/Greensboro College(0-1)….Greensboro with K.J. Langley from Southwest Guilford High School running the point guard spot and Carmoni Marks(Western Guilford High School) on the wing for the Pride…Guilford with Jalen Gore(Northwest Guilford HS) in the backcourt running some point and Marcus Curry(Northern Guilford HS) on the fly, as the Quakers leading scorer/top point producer…..Game time is 7pm and you need to get out and take in this local men’s contest tonight….Dave Walters there in coverage for Guilford and Wes Gullett with the info for GC…

UNCG(1-1) men at UNC-Wilmington(0-2) 7pm tipoff at the Trask Coliseum, in Wilmington, N.C. UNCW was the first-ever Division I win for the UNCG Spartans, back in the early 90’s……Bob McEvoy was the coach of the Spartans at that time and GreensboroSports.com had the radio call…..

On the women’s side of basketball, great start for Paris Kea(Page HS) at UNC…Kea at UNC with 17 points in her first game this season vs. Elon and Kea with 25 points in her second contest, vs. Kent State….Kea, from UNC, pre-season All-America….

Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) with 12 points in her first collegiate game vs. Belmont and then Cunane, continued the refrain, with 9 points for the Wolfpack in game #2 vs. Kent State…Very good start for the freshman, Elissa Cunane….

And now for our other BIG from Guilford County, the freshman post player, Jazmin Harris, from Eastern Guilford High School and she has just been named, the Co-Freshman of the Week in Conference USA……Harris had 10 points in her first college game and came right back and topped that in her second ball game, with 19 points….Jazmin Harris(Eastern Guilford HS), playing BIG for the Charlotte 49ers…Stacy Weaver(Grimsley HS) and daughter of former Grimsley basketball coach Phil Weaver is with the Charlotte 49ers too, Stacy is the director of Sports Performance for Olympic Sports at Charlotte, and that includes women’s basketball for the 49ers….

**********Here is the BIG news on the BIG Jazmin Harris, from Eastern Guilford High School…..**********

IRVING, Texas – Center Jazmin Harris(Eastern Guilford High School) of the Charlotte women’s basketball program has been selected as the Nov. 12 co-Conference USA Freshman of the Week presented by Top of the World headwear after helping to guide the 49ers to a 2-0 start this season. The league office announced the weekly winners Monday afternoon following the first week of action.

Harris, a Greensboro, North Carolina, product, opened her career by averaging a team-best 14.5 points per game during the two contests, including game-high scoring honors with 19 in Sunday’s victory against Wofford.

In her debut against UNC Asheville Thursday, Harris drained 4-of-7 (57.1 percent) from the floor to go along with a couple free throws for 10 points. She added seven rebounds and a game-best three blocked shots in only 18 minutes during the 70-53 win over the Bulldogs.

In Sunday’s matchup with the Terriers, she converted 8-of-13 (61.5 percent) from the field and contributed 3-of-4 at the charity stripe. Eleven of her points came in the second half as the Niners pulled away for the 85-63 triumph.

Additionally, she hauled in five rebounds and added another block, giving her a league-best four thus far this season. She commanded the ball in all situations, exerting her strength in the low block.

Harris’ honor marks the 12th Conference USA Freshman of the Week plaudit in program history, all since it rejoined the league in 2013-14. She is the sixth different player to collect the 12 overall awards, all under the direction of head coach Cara Consuegra. It marks just the second time in which the 49ers individual being honored has been a co-recipient.

Harris will join the rest of her Charlotte teammates back in action Friday when they play host to Rutgers at 5 p.m. to conclude the season-opening three-game homestand.

+++++Final Note…Ran into the Bagley family at the outdoor court on Sunday….At Jefferson School on New Garden Road, and Kylie Bagley, a junior at Western Guilford HS for the female Hornets, can knock down her three’s and free’s(Free Throws)…Very good young shooter and she should be able to get some key playing time for the Hornets this season…Her younger brother can go too and dad Jason Bagley has his hands full, with a full car load/full bag of Bagleys….No relation to the Bagley kid from Duke, at least I don’t think so, but if Marvin shows up one Sunday at the outdoor court at Jefferson School, we will let you know and we may have to take Marvin to school too, or maybe Kylie will be taking us all “to school”…..+++++

*****Kylie Bagley/Kyrie Irving….Who knows, maybe we are all connected one way or another……..*****