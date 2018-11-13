College Women’s Basketball Final: Guilford 62, Roanoke 57/It was a “Miracle”(Walters) for the Quakers

Courtesy of Bob Lowe, assistant Guilford College SID:

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Miracle Walters scored a game-high 18 points as

Guilford College defeated visiting Roanoke College, 62-57, in an Old

Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) game on Tuesday night.

The game was the season opener for the Quakers, who are now 1-0 and

1-0 in conference play. Roanoke fell to 1-1 and 0-1 in the ODAC.

Walters made 8-of-18 shots, converted two three-pointers and grabbed a

game-best nine rebounds. Victoria Young had 12 points and Calyn Davis

contributed 11 for the home club.

For Roanoke, Renee Alauiza notched 16 points and Molly Hassell added 12.

Roanoke led 30-25 at halftime. The game was tied heading to the fourth

period quarter before the Quakers outscored the Maroons, 18-13, in the

final frame

Guilford shot 41 percent (24-58) to RC’s 31-percent (23-60). Roanoke

led in three-point baskets, 9-2. The Quakers won the battle of the

boards, 40-31.

The Quakers host Greensboro College on Saturday at 2 p.m.