College Women’s Basketball Final: Guilford 62, Roanoke 57/It was a “Miracle”(Walters) for the Quakers
Courtesy of Bob Lowe, assistant Guilford College SID:
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Miracle Walters scored a game-high 18 points as
Guilford College defeated visiting Roanoke College, 62-57, in an Old
Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) game on Tuesday night.
The game was the season opener for the Quakers, who are now 1-0 and
1-0 in conference play. Roanoke fell to 1-1 and 0-1 in the ODAC.
Walters made 8-of-18 shots, converted two three-pointers and grabbed a
game-best nine rebounds. Victoria Young had 12 points and Calyn Davis
contributed 11 for the home club.
For Roanoke, Renee Alauiza notched 16 points and Molly Hassell added 12.
Roanoke led 30-25 at halftime. The game was tied heading to the fourth
period quarter before the Quakers outscored the Maroons, 18-13, in the
final frame
Guilford shot 41 percent (24-58) to RC’s 31-percent (23-60). Roanoke
led in three-point baskets, 9-2. The Quakers won the battle of the
boards, 40-31.
The Quakers host Greensboro College on Saturday at 2 p.m.
