HP Rockers Unveil Inaugural Season Logos, Announce Black Friday Deals

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point Rockers today unveiled two new logos for their inaugural 2019 season while also announcing special “Black Friday” promotions, including season tickets, for the 2018 Holiday season. The special promotions will go on sale beginning at 9:00am on Monday, November 19th and conclude at 11:59pm on Monday, November 26th.

The Inaugural Season logo features the High Point Rockers wordmark with the words “Inaugural Season 2019” draped across the top and celebratory bunting underneath. A second version of the Inaugural Season logo will feature the date of the Rockers historic first home game, May 2nd, 2019. These logos will be featured on a number of merchandise items in the coming weeks and will help commemorate the Rockers historic first season in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

“The biggest shopping event of the year generally includes the biggest savings of the year and we will be no different,” said Ken Lehner, Rockers Team President. “What makes this Black Friday even more exciting is the unveiling of a new logo to commemorate our historic inaugural season in 2019 and the rarity of these packs be as we are only selling a limited number.”

As part of the holiday shopping season, the Rockers will offer a special 2019 Season Ticket promotion to all fans. From November 19th to November 26th, all fans who place a deposit on 2019 Season Tickets will receive a commemorative 2019 Inaugural Season cap, featuring the Inaugural Season logo, free of charge. Hats will be limited to one (1) per account with additional hats being available for purchase at a later date. All current 2019 Season Ticket Holders will receive one (1) commemorative cap per account as part of the promotion. These hats will be distributed in January when each account holder will be invited out to pick their seats for the 2019 season.

The first ever “Black Friday” pack will include a one (1) Rockers t-shirt, one (1) cap, one (1) yard sign and one (1) team magnet for just $39! It’s a total savings of over 33% and can be purchased in a number of ways. Fans can purchase this limited-edition pack in person by visiting the team offices at 214 Lindsay Street in downtown High Point or on the phone by calling (336) 888-1000 during normal business hours (Monday-Wednesday and Friday from 9am to 5pm). The Rockers team offices will be closed for Thanksgiving but will re-open on Black Friday. They can also purchase online by sliding to www.HighPointRockers.com.

This pack excludes team Raglan 3/4” Shirts and Women’s Scoop Tees. Preferred sizes and colors of tees may not be available as there are only 100 packs are available, so fans are encouraged to take advantage of this deal as early as possible. Other deals will be announced as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches so be sure to check in on the Rockers social media pages, as well as, the team website.

About High Point Baseball, Inc

High Point Baseball aka the High Point Rockers will begin their inaugural season in the Atlantic League in 2019 with their home opener scheduled for May 2, in a brand new approximately $36M downtown ballpark named BB&T Point. Expected to enhance the rich baseball history in North Carolina, High Point Baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America. High Point Baseball is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable family entertainment experiences for the Triad of North Carolina. Look for exciting upcoming announcements regarding the name of the manager and mascot. In addition, season ticket deposits are currently being accepted, while corporate partnerships are currently being crafted.

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

The Atlantic League has been a leader in professional baseball and a gateway to Major League Baseball since 1998. Over 40 million fans have attended Atlantic League games and more than 900 players and 50 managers and coaches have joined MLB organizations directly from the ALPB. The Atlantic League emphasizes winning baseball games, showcasing the talent of top-caliber players and offering affordable family entertainment.

For more information regarding the Atlantic League, please visit www.atlanticleague.com.