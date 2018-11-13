“Magical”:That’s about the only way you can describe the Greensboro College win over the Guilford College Quakers tonight(Down 15 in the second half, Pride roar back to take one-point victory)

The Pride of Greensboro College were down 15 points in the second half tonight, but the Pride cut that 15 deficit to four points, with around 5 minutes to go in the men’s basketball contest….Then Greensboro College proceeded to fall behind by 10 points, but the Greensboro College Pride found a way to come back again and they got the win over the Guilford College Quakers, by one single point…

The final score was Greensboro College 73, Guilford College 72…Both teams had chances to win this game, but Greensboro College found a way to finish…

Greensboro College had opportunities to come back all game long, but the Pride could never find a way to finish…Guilford was finishing plays and Guilford was grabbing leads upwards of 15 points over the GC Pride..

But as we headed toward the last two minutes of this game, Greensboro College found the MAGIC…It really was Magical…Magical, Magical, Magical….That is about the only way you can describe it…

The team that seemed destined to lose this men’s basketball game by possibly 20 points caught fire, and they burned a trail back up Friendly Avenue, towards their Greensboro College campus with a victory, and an early season record of (1-0)…

Greensboro College found a way to get rebounds on the defensive end of the floor and then they came down the court and converted on the offensive end…

Greensboro College found the MAGIC and they found a way to finish, after trailing 33-27 at halftime and then falling behind by as many as 15 points, in the second half…

That Magic allowed Greensboro College to finish on this college basketball Tuesday night and we talked about how Greensboro College kept falling behind, but Guilford just could not put the GC Pride away…

Pride again down by 15 points in the second half and they cut that 15-point lead to just four and couldn’t get it down to 2 points, and then Guilford went on another run, and stretched their Quaker lead back to 10 again, but Greensboro College showed some guts and went on a key run of their own, where layups and free throws were falling, and as the clocked ticked down and there were only 56 seconds showing, Greensboro College found themselves tied with Guilford at 72-all…

72-72 and Greensboro College wasn’t through and what did they do?????

I tell what Guilford did, the Quakers came up empty and just could not finish on the offensive end, and then Guilford fouled Keyford/K.J. Langley and K.J. found his way and he hit his first free throw of two, since when Guilford fouled him there were 10 team fouls on the Quakers, and it meant two automatic free throws for Langley and after the first made free throw, Greensboro College had taken the lead with just 1.7 seconds left in the basketball game…

Langley makes the first free throw and the GC Pride are in front 73-72 and Greensboro College coach Bryan Galuski called time out, with just 1.7 seconds remaining…I told GC SID Wes Gullett that Langley ought to miss the second free throw and the clock would run out, and Guilford would not have time to get off a shot that might win them the game….

Coach Galuski called Wes over and asked him what I said and Wes told the coach to tell K.J. Langley to miss the shot on purpose/intentionally and that is exactly what K.J. did, just like we had drawn it up…

Not really, but that is how it turned out…K.J. missed that second free throw, but he did do what he had to do, he hit the rim and the ball came down and the 1.7 seconds ran out before anyone could do anything….Time runs out and Greensboro College runs out of the Ragan-Brown Field House with a 73-72 win….

A Magical game and really a Magical, almost unbelievable ending…..

73-72 GC Pride and we had a chiller, not necessary a thriller, but a chiller, with all of that cold weather outside, and you might have thought there was Magic in Frosty the Snowman’s old hat tonight, but there wasn’t…Frosty wasn’t there, but there was some sort of MAGIC in Coach Bryan Galuski’s fist when he shook at his his Pride players, during those key timeouts late in this game….

A certain MAGIC in that old ‘Galuski Fist’ tonight and this entire ending was Magical, Magical, Magical; as the Greensboro College Pride found a way to Finish, Finish, Finish…..

Was very impressed with our local kids/young men in this game tonight with Jaylen Gore(Northwest Guilford HS) and Marcus Curry(Northern Guilford HS), plus Carmoni Marks(Western Guilford HS) and K.J. Langley(Southwest Guilford HS), all playing key roles in this game….Gore and Curry for Guilford, while Marks and Langley were getting it done for Greensboro College….

Nothing like the Magic, and nothing like the Finish we saw in the Greensboro College-Guilford College men’s basketball game tonight…

++++++++++More coming in from Dave Walters(Guilford College SID) and Wes Gullett(Greensboro College SID), as the night advances….Also photos from this game coming in from Andy Gore….Be sure to check it all out…….++++++++++

**********First win for Greensboro College over Guilford College in men’s basketball, since the 2010-2011 season….**********