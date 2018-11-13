New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll:Reidsville Rules the Roost with SEG #2, Eastern Guilford and Page tied for #3
*****The Top Ten is compiled by News and Record staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches……*****
1. REIDSVILLE
Record: 11-0
Last week: 1
Friday: Black Mountain C.D. Owen
2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 10-1
Last week: 2
Friday: Fayetteville Cape Fear
T3. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 9-2
Last week: 4
Friday: Greenville J.H. Rose
T3. PAGE
Record: 6-5
Last week: 3
Next: Reynolds-Indian Trail Porter Ridge winner, Nov. 23
5. DUDLEY
Record: 8-3
Last week: 5
Friday: At Lee County
6. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 8-3
Last week: 6
Friday: At Cleveland
7. GRIMSLEY
Record: 6-5
Last week: 7
Next: McDowell-Mooresville winner, Nov. 23
8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 8-3
Last week: 8
Friday: At South Iredell
9. RAGSDALE
Record: 7-4
Last week: 9
Friday: Glenn
10. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 8-4
Last week: NR
Next: Season over
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.