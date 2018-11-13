Southern Alamance headed to DH Conley for First Round NCHSAA Football Playoffs on Friday:Trip to Greenville, N.C. for the SA Patriots
**********Southern Alamance football on Friday at DH Conley High School in Greenville, N.C.:**********
FOOTBALL: Friday, November 16th @ 7:30pm
GAME: #12 SA @ #5 DH Conley
Admission: $8.00 (No passes allowed except NCAA, NCCA and/or media)
DH Conley Address: 2006 Worthington Rd, Greenville, NC 27858
*****Departure: Charter Buses: The Football Team/Coaches and Cheer and senior dance members will be leaving the school @ 1pm! Band and other dance members departure TBD.*****
