Final High School Football Extended Rankings from CarolinaPreps.com:Southeast Guilford highest ranking Guilford County team at #9 in the 3-A ranks

CLICK HERE for the high school football extended rankings from Chris Hughes at CarolinaPreps.com and you will every team in Guilford County in here…

Southeast Guilford at #9 3-A’s, Page at #18 4-A’s….Grimsley at #30 and Ragsdale at #31 4-A’s, and you will find Eastern Guilford at #18 3-A’s and then Dudley at #28 3-A’s and on the rankings list will go….And half of the fun is seeing all of the other area teams, that are around and near our Guilford County teams…

Be sure to Click On the link above and see where your teams stand as the regular season comes to a close and the playoffs get set to begin/get started……