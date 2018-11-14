Greensboro Day School Girls Basketball off to a (2-0) start to begin the 2018-2019 season

GDS/Greensboro Day School Girls Basketball:
Game One
Won vs. Covenant Day 30-25

Game Two
Won vs. Wake Christian 52-31
Hailey Blackwell – 18pts
Je’Bria Fullwood – 11pts
Caroline Wyrick- 9pts
Kate Jones – 5pts
Madison Head- 3pts
Emma Loria – 2pts
Lesley Thomas- 2pts
Maddy Murdock- 2pts

