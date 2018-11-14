J.C. Tharrington(Charlotte Christian) coming to Greensboro this weekend for the Phenom Hoops National Basketball Showcase at GDS:Grandson of George Lehmann and son of Nicole Lehmann Tharrington

He will be in town Saturday, for the Phenom Hoops National Basketball Showcase at Greensboro Day School, and his team, Charlotte Christian, will be facing off with Village Christian, at 12 Noon in the Dillard Gym, on the GDS campus…

The kid is 18 years old and a high school senior at Charlotte Christian, and he has committed to attend Appalachian State University and play college basketball there, but his basketball shooting bloodlines run as deep as any kid you will ever hear of….

His mom played basketball for the legendary Kay Yow at N.C. State…The teams Nicole Lehmann Tharrington played on qualified for three NCAA women’s basketball tournaments…

Mom, Nicole Lehmann Tharrington and the name Lehmann is the name that goes with his grandfather too…

George Lehmann…

This kid J.C. Tharrington is the grandson of basketball royalty…..The kid’s granddad is one of the greatest shooters in basketball history…George Lehmann played in the NBA, but he made a name for himself shooting three-pointers in the old ABA/American Basketball Association….

George Lehmann, Dale Carrier, Louie Dampier, Mack Calvin, even Bob Verga. Those are some of the men that we count on as the best-ever shooters in the old ABA, and without a doubt, George Lehmann was the best of all….One season back in the ABA, Lehmann hit 40% of his three-point shots…Lehmann played here in Greensboro for the old Carolina Cougars….(Lehmann was a member of the Carolina Cougars when he broke the three-point shooting record.)

When Lehmann’s pro basketball career was over he became a basketball shooting instructor and he was the best there was, the best there is and the best there ever will be…

With this young man J.C. Tharrington being THE George Lehmann’s grandson, you all need to head over to Greensboro Day School on Saturday and check this kid out…Who knows, maybe King George, the “King of the Basketball Shooters” will be in attendance for his grandson’s game…

I could tell you until I’m blue in the face, but this man George Lehmann was the best outside basketball shooter of all time and they tell us his grandson, J.C. Tharrington can shoot a pretty mean outside shot too….The Tharrington kid has broken all of the three-point shooting marks/records at the Charlotte Christian School, and you may remember another pretty good shooter from the outside that attended Charlotte Christian, and that would be Stephen Curry, one of those NBA MVP’s…

And when we are saying J.C Tharrington is a very good outside shooter, just like his granddad George Lehmann, and his mom Nicole Lehmann Tharrington, we mean his shot is from deep range on the basketball court and that would inside, not outdoors….When you are playing or shooting outdoors in the open air, the best outside shooter would be me(AD), of course…

But please CLICK HERE and we do mean you need to CLICK HERE and find out more about this J.C. Tharrington kid, that will be in town with his Charlotte Christian team on Saturday, at the Greensboro Day School, and J.C.’s best buddy will be in town too, Donovan Gregory, from Carmel Christian Academy….Donovan, just like J.C., is headed to Appalachian State next fall for basketball…Donovan’s brother will be in town at GDS also, and 6’6 Jeremy Gregory is one of the top high school freshman basketball players in the entire United States…Jeremy Gregory is like a young Zion Williamson, just in a younger frame….

You will appreciate the fine play of both Gregory brothers…

When you do the CLICK HERE you will also see J.C. Tharrington’s mom, Nicole, and she looks just like George Lehmann in the face…You are going to think you are looking right at George Lehmann…

And why is all of this such a big deal???

When you see something mentioned about George Lehmann, you just have to stop what you are doing and start writing…The man is like royalty in the world and history of basketball shooting…They used to call him “King George” back in the day, he was just so “Lights Out”, when it came to shooting the basketball from deep range and George Lehmann, when dribbled outside and got set to shoot the long ball, you knew it was going in….

Get over to the Greensboro Day School on Saturday and check out the Phenom Hoops National Basketball Showcase, and you will get a chance to see up-close-and-personal George Lehmann and Nicole Lehmann basketball heritage…

When J.C. Tharrington starts shooting, they better be going in…..

Phenom Hoops National Basketball Showcase, this Friday and Saturday, at the Greensboro Day School on Lawndale Drive, in Greensboro….Charlotte Christian, with J.C Tharrington and the ‘Lehmann Family Connection’ vs. Village Christian, on Saturday at 12 noon, in the Dillard Gymnasium….

**********Some more background for you on George Lehmann:(from Wikipedia.com)

George Lehmann (born May 1, 1942) is an American former professional basketball player born in Riverside Township, New Jersey.

A 6’3″ guard from Campbell University, Lehmann played in the NBA and ABA from 1967 to 1974 as a member of the St. Louis/Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Stars, New York Nets, Miami Floridians, Carolina Cougars, Memphis Pros, and Memphis Tams. He averaged 11.9 points per game and 4.5 assists per game in his professional career and holds the ABA’s third best career three-point field goal percentage (.365). Lehmann was the first professional basketball player to make more than 40% of his three-point attempts in a season, which he did in 1970–71.(Lehmann was a member of the Carolina Cougars when he broke the three-point shooting record.)

Since retiring as a player, Lehmann has hosted basketball clinics, worked for Pony Shoes, and owned a T-shirt business. His children, Nicole and Todd, played college basketball at North Carolina State University and Drexel University, respectively.**********