Winston-Salem State University’s Dominique Graves(Eastern Guilford HS) Named 2018 CIAA Offensive Rookie of the Year

WSSUs Graves Named 2018 CIAA Offensive Rookie of the Year

CHARLOTTE, NC – Winston-Salem State University freshman quarterback Dominique Graves(Eastern Guilford High School) was honored for a terrific freshman season when he was named the 2018 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Offensive Rookie of the Year. After becoming the Rams’ starting quarterback midway through the season, the freshman was honored for his great performance in 2018. The honor came in addition to his placement onto the 2018 CIAA All-Rookie Team.

Graves had a tremendous freshman season with the Rams. After starting the season third on the depth chart at the quarterback position and he didn’t even punt.

However, he made his debut at the punter position against Virginia Union when he had six punts for 184 yards.

He stepped in to the quarterback position after injuries to senior quarterbacks Rod Tinsley, Jr. and Emiere Scaife. He made his quarterbacking debut at Bowie State after an injury to Scaife.

From there, he started five games at the position an posted a 4-1 record. He finished the season completing 57-of-96 passes for 815 yards with four touchdowns. He also rushed 28 times for 150 yards and three touchdowns.

His best performance came against Saint Augustine’s when he completed 15-of-19 passes for a career-high 311 yards and a touchdown. He also had two rushes for 47 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons.

He also had a great game in the team’s season finale when he completed 15-of-20 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns at Fayetteville State. He also had a rushing touchdown in the game.

As a punter, Graves had 39 punts for 1,408 yards with nine inside the 20-yard line, five fair catches, and three touchbacks.