Community Baptist (Reidsville, NC) vs. Surry Home School (Mount Airy, NC) Girls Varsity Basketball:Big night for Hannah Light with 32 pts. for CBS

The Community Baptist School Lady Conquerors lost a heart-breaker to Surry Home School 64-58. Hannah Light led CBS with 32 points in a losing effort. Hannah also passed the 1,500 point career milestone in this game. CBS is now 3-4 for the season. Their next action will be Monday, November 19th v Noble Academy at home.

Kaylee Shaffner and Jessica Small also with 7 points a-piece for CBS….Morgan Billingsley added 5 points for the

Conquerors….

Community Baptist 12-15-17-14-58 Surry Home School 12-15-19-18-64

