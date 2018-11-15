Community Baptist (Reidsville, NC) vs. Surry Home School (Mount Airy, NC) Girls Varsity Basketball:Big night for Hannah Light with 32 pts. for CBS
The Community Baptist School Lady Conquerors lost a heart-breaker to Surry Home School 64-58. Hannah Light led CBS with 32 points in a losing effort. Hannah also passed the 1,500 point career milestone in this game. CBS is now 3-4 for the season. Their next action will be Monday, November 19th v Noble Academy at home.
Kaylee Shaffner and Jessica Small also with 7 points a-piece for CBS….Morgan Billingsley added 5 points for the
Conquerors….
Community Baptist 12-15-17-14-58 Surry Home School 12-15-19-18-64
**********Courtesy of Coach Bill McKinney**********
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.