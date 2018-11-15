Elon Football’s Campbell Picks Up CoSIDA Academic All-District Honors

ELON, N.C. – Elon University football senior defensive back Tyler Campbell has been selected to the Google Cloud Academic All-District 3 Team Thursday, Nov. 15. Teams are selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), which recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

Campbell is a finance and marketing double major and has a 3.61 grade-point average. Throughout his time at Elon, Campbell has been named to the Dean’s List in twice, the CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll twice and the AD Honor Roll twice while also being selected for the Phillips Perry Black Excellence Award in 2017-18.

On the field, Campbell serves as a captain and has 33 tackles to his name with 2.0 tackles for loss. The Suwanee, Ga., native has also intercepted two passes and has broken up four more. Since arriving on campus before the 2017 season, Campbell has started each game at safety and has 96 tackles in maroon and gold with 4.5 TFL and five interceptions.

Campbell is now eligible to earn Academic All-America honors with the team announced early December. To be eligible for Academic All-District honors, a player must compete in at least 50 percent of the team’s contests, must have reached at least sophomore athletic eligibility, have competed at least one full calendar year at the institution and carry at least a 3.30 GPA.