Elon Men’s Golf Announces Signing of Myers

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men’s golf and head coach Don Hill announced the signing of Bronson Myers (Columbia, S.C./Hammond School) on National Signing Day this Wednesday, Nov. 14.

“Bronson is a first-class kid that is very humble, yet confident at the same time,” said Hill. “He has a strong passion for bettering himself both on and off of the golf course in pursuit of accomplishing his goals. A fierce competitor, we have high hopes for his career at Elon.”

The number one ranked junior in South Carolina, Myers is also a Top 50 player in the nation for the 2019 class, is a Top 75 player in the world junior rankings, and owns a junior golf stroke average of 71.5. He won the 2017 SCJGA Fall Challenge as a junior and claimed both the 2018 South Carolina State High School Championship individual and team titles. He also posted top finishes this year at the 20th Annual Blade Junior Classic (July 17-18) and the 23rd Annual Jimmy Self Invitational (July 28-29) and placed third at the CGA Creed Boys’ Invitational (May 26-27) and the CGA Hope Valley Junior Invitational (Aug. 13-16).

“It is such an exciting day for Bronson,” added Hill. “He’s worked extremely hard and his family has made many scarifies to get him to where he is today. I am excited about his potential and I’m thrilled Bronson has chosen to join the Elon family.”