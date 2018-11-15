Elon Volleyball’s Terry Earns CAA Third Team, Trowse All-Rookie Team

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University senior outside hitter Kam Terry has earned 2018 Colonial Athletic Association Third Team honors and freshman outside hitter Kellyn Trowse has been named to the All-Rookie Team, announced by the league office Thursday afternoon, Nov. 15.

“Kam and Kellyn have made huge contributions to our team in many different areas,” said Elon head coach Mary Tendler. “It is nice to see them get recognized for their efforts by the CAA in a league full of talented players. Congratulations to both of them!”

A native of Marengo, Ohio, Terry was third in the CAA this season with 359 kills (3.70 per set). Through 27 starts and 97 sets played, her 2018 totals included 13 assists, 15 service aces, 254 digs, and 33 blocks. Elon’s leading scorer this year, Terry picked up back-to-back CAA Player of the Week honors. On Sept. 10, she was tabbed Co-Player of the Week after helping Elon win four consecutive matches and its third-straight Phoenix Classic title. Terry then garnered the award outright on Sept. 10 with 63 kills (21.0 kills per set) through Elon’s three matches at the Wake Forest Invitational. She scored four kills in the final match of the season to finish her career with 1,346, good for sixth on Elon’s career scorer’s list.

In her first season as a Phoenix, Trowse played in 92 sets and appeared in all 28 matches, starting 18. The Tampa, Fla. product followed Terry in scoring with 197 kills and added 11 assists, four service aces, 115 digs, and 47 blocks (four of them solo). She recorded two double-doubles on the season, earning the first of her career with 15 kills and 11 digs in a 3-2 win at William & Mary on Oct. 14. She then scored 12 kills with as many digs in a 3-1 home win against the Tribe on Oct. 24. In a 3-1 decision over Charlotte on Aug. 24, Trowse led the Phoenix with a season-high 16 kills with just four errors, finishing with a .353 hitting percentage to go along with seven digs and four blocks.

Elon finished its season 13-15 overall with a 4-12 record in league play. The Phoenix hosted College of Charleston in the regular-season finale on Nov. 11, falling to the Cougars in straight sets. The match marked Senior Day for the maroon and gold as the team recognized Alexa Pavlick, Erin Kelly, Maddie Jaudon, Terry, and team practice player Max Pivonka.

2018 CAA Volleyball Postseason Awards

First Team

Maria Bellinger, Delaware

Gabrielle Eyl, Northeastern

Kennedy Madison, College of Charleston

Laura Masciullo, Hofstra

Devon Rachel, College of Charleston

M’Kaela White, James Madison

Second Team

Allison Beckman, College of Charleston

Anna Holehouse, Towson

Jocelyn Kuilan, Towson

Bryn Recker, James Madison

Michela Rucli, Hofstra

Aisha Skinner, Hofstra

Third Team

Maddy Kline, UNCW

Sarah Martin, James Madison

Natalie Shollin, Northeastern

Luisa Sydlik, Hofstra

Kam Terry, Elon

Kelly Vahos, James Madison

2018 CAA Player of the Year: Devon Rachel, College of Charleston

2018 CAA Setter of the Year: Luisa Sydlik, Hofstra

2018 CAA Defensive Specialist of the Year: Gabrielle Eyl, Northeastern

2018 CAA Rookie of the Year: Aisha Skinner, Hofstra

2018 CAA Coach of the Year: Emily Mansur, Hofstra

All-Rookie Team

Maddie Appleton, Hofstra

Hannah Boyd, Northeastern

Claire Farrell, William & Mary

Emily Jarome, Towson

Aisha Skinner, Hofstra

Kellyn Trowse, Elon