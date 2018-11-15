Elon’s Jaudon Named to 2018 CoSIDA Academic All-District Volleyball Team

ELON, N.C. – Elon University volleyball senior Maddie Jaudon was named a 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-District 3 honoree Thursday afternoon, Nov. 15. Teams are selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), which recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

A native of Batavia, Ill., Jaudon is an applied mathematics and computer science major with a 3.91 grade-point average. She reached double-digit digs 26 times in 2018 and was named the CAA’s Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 22 after tallying 73 digs with 11 assists, four aces, and a kill in wins over N.C. Central, UNCW, and Delaware. She played in all 28 matches and appeared in 105 sets this season. Her totals included 75 assists, 23 service aces, and 475 digs (ranked fifth in the CAA). With 12 digs in the regular-season finale versus College of Charleston on Nov. 11, she surpassed 1,900 for her career. She finished her time at Elon with 1,908, the third-most in program history.

The senior is now eligible to earn Academic All-American honors, with NCAA Division I teams scheduled to be announced on Dec. 10. To be eligible for Academic All-District honors, a player must compete in at least 50 percent of the team’s contests, must have reached at least sophomore athletic eligibility, have completed at least one full calendar year at the institution, and carry at least a 3.30 GPA.