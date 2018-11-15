HPU Men’s Basketball Signs Coleman to NLI

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University men’s basketball head coach Tubby Smith has announced that Eric Coleman Jr. has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Panthers in the Fall of 2019.

“We feel like we’ve really hit a home run with Eric,” Smith said. “He’s a very talented basketball player who we first saw him play this summer at an AAU tournament. We’re certainly elated that he is joining our HPU family. His high school coach at Buford, Eddie Martin, has coached some outstanding players, including Jodie Meeks, who has played in the NBA and we coached at Kentucky.

“Eric epitomizes what a student-athlete is all about. Not only is he a talented basketball player, but he is an outstanding student as well. He is a versatile player who has size, can play inside and out and plays with a lot of passion. We think he can come in next year and can have an immediate impact on our program.”

Coleman is a 6-8 forward from Buford High School in Buford, Ga., who was named first-team all-region and all-state and second-team all-metro his junior year. At King’s Ridge Christian School, he was a first-team all-region and an all-state honorable mention as a sophomore. At King’s Ridge, Coleman led the Tigers to the state playoffs three years in a row.

Coleman played AAU with Atlanta Allstars last season and won seven tournaments.