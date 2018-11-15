HPU WBB: Bockrath Leads Panthers to 86-36 Win Over Mars Hill

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point University women’s basketball team defeated Mars Hill 86-36 tonight (Nov. 14) in the Millis Center.

The Panthers (2-0) controlled the game throughout shooting 50.7 percent (34-67) from the field and 47.4 percent (9-19) from behind the arc. The Lions (0-2) shot 21.4 percent (12-56) from the field and 16.7 percent (3-18) from three. HPU out-rebounded Mars Hill 52-32 and posted 22 assists to Mar Hills’ seven.

“Tonight was good,” head coach DeUnna Hendrix said. “I think when you play non-Division I opponents, you really try to work on yourself. The team had some goals that we accomplished and some goals that we did not. We got to look at some different lineups and play some kids a lot more minutes than they usually would play. I thought we got a lot out of it.”

The Panthers had four players in double figures with senior Emma Bockrath leading the way with 21 points followed by freshman Skyler Curran’s season-high 19 points, senior Lindsey Edwards’ season-high 16 points and junior Miya Bull’s season-high 14 points. Bockrath added 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Bull also posted a double-double with 10 rebounds. Curran led HPU from behind the arc shooting 5-9 from three.

HPU was strong on the defensive end grabbing a season-high 16 steals and 38 defensive rebounds. The Purple & White also held Lions without a made 3-pointer in the first half. High Point out-scored Mars Hill in points in the paint (30-12), points off turnovers (28-5), second chance points (11-2), fast break points (12-0) and bench points (42-3).

The Panthers opened the game with a 32-5 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. They shot 57.1 percent (12-21) from the field and went on a 19-0 run from the 8:33 mark to the 4:11 mark in the quarter. High Point kept control and took a 53-11 lead into halftime. The Panthers out-scored the Lions 33-25 in the second half.

Junior Camryn Brown recorded a game and season-high nine assists, while Edwards was tops on the team with five steals.

Alexis Pardue led the Lions with 11 points, while Brooke Vilcinskas posted a game-high 12 rebounds.

Up next, the Panthers will travel to Lexington, Ky. to take on Kentucky on Sunday, Nov. 18. Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. in Memorial Coliseum.