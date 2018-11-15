Triad Turkey Bowl Tournament Schedule 2018 with Semifinal Games on Saturday November 17 at the High Point Athletic Complex(Team Greensboro going for the Title)
**********Triad Youth Football**********
Triad Turkey Bowl Tournament Schedule 2018
High Point Athletic Complex
2920 School Park Road, High Point, North Carolina
$3.00 admission per person
Saturday November 17
Mite Division: 10-12 year olds
#1 Davidson County vs. #4 Team Greensboro 1pm
#2 High Point vs. #3 Reidsville 2:30pm
Championship Game Monday night at 7:45pm at the High Point Athletic Complex
Saturday November 17
Mighty Mite Division: 7-9 year olds
#! Davidson County vs. #4 Reidsville 10am
#2 High Point vs. #3 Team Greensboro 11:30pm
Championship Game Monday night at 6:30pm at the High Point Athletic Complex
