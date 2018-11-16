Football (Glenn at Ragsdale) has been rescheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 17, at 2:00 PM

Posted by Press Release on November 16, 2018 at 11:50 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

per Brian Herndon, Ragsdale High School Athletic Director:
Tonight’s State Playoff Football game, Glenn at Ragsdale, has been reschedule for tomorrow, Saturday, November 17th. Start time at Ragsdale tomorrow is set for 2:00 PM.

