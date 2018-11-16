Football In Focus – Thursday, November 15, 2018 – Live from Kickback Jack’s – The Videos



Andy Durham interviews Joe Sirera from the Greensboro News & Record. Recorded live from Kickback Jack’s on Battleground Ave., Thursday, November 15, 2018.

Andy Durham interviews OLB/S Alex Angus from Page High School. Recorded live from Kickback Jack’s on Battleground Ave., Thursday, November 15, 2018.Andy Durham interviews DL Kam Gavin from Page High School. Recorded live from Kickback Jack’s on Battleground Ave., Thursday, November 15, 2018.Andy Durham interviews DB Evan Gill from the Page High School. Recorded live from Kickback Jack’s on Battleground Ave., Thursday, November 15, 2018.Andy Durham and Dennis White wrap it up. Recorded live from Kickback Jack’s on Battleground Ave., Thursday, November 15, 2018.