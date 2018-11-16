High School Football Tonight in Guilford County with Round One of the NCHSAA Playoffs set to kick off tonight:Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week on GreensboroSports Radio

Round One of the NCHSAA Playoffs

*****Don Moore will have scores on these and other games on the Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Scoreboard, here at this site….*****

(All kickoffs set for 7:30pm, unless you see or hear otherwise.)

4-AA West

Northwest Guilford(4-7) at Charlotte Vance(10-1)

***********Vance vs. Northwest Guilford game has been moved to West Mecklenburg High School….**********

(Robert Stutts will be at this game for GreensboroSports.com)….NWG facing Aaron Brand’s Vance Cougars and this a very tough road challenge for the Vikings, but they(NWG) did upset Southeast Guilford(10-1 overall) in Overtime(28-27) back in Week 3, and NWG could have one more big upset up their sleeve and if they can get this done, they would leave Charlotte with a Round One Stunner….QB Johnny Pagano needs to have the game of his life and Cam Cloud needs weather the storm and make things as tough as possible on that Vance Cougar defense, and if NWG can use Cloud sometimes as a diversion and get WR’s Brandon Thomas and Josh Humphrey involved on the outside, this could be a formula for success…Then you will need to get RB Jacob Hardy in a ball-control mode, if NWG can snatch that lead…..We will see what all of this talk leads to and if there is not enough NWG Defense, it might be time for Mr. Stutts to start up the bus…..

4-A West

Glenn(5-6) at Ragsdale(7-4)

This game will be available with Dave Polaski and Drew Brackett on 1320 AM…THIS GAME HAS BEEN MOVED TO SATURDAY AT 2PM AT RAGSDALE HS.….Again, this game has been moved to Saturday afternoon at 2pm….Now a Saturday Afternoon game and Ragsdale needs to get Tre Goode as many touches as they can, and Devan Boykin needs to sleep at the school tonight/Friday, because he has the keys to the school and he is also carrying the keys to the game, for the Ragsdale Tigers…

3-AA West

Southwest Guilford(8-3) at South Iredell(6-5)

Kris Walser and Coach Jason Lippard at this game on GreensboroSports Radio 2….Go to GreensboroSports Radio and Click On GreensboroSports Radio 2…Kris and ‘The Coach’, at this game tonight for GreensboroSports Radio 2..SWG expected to turn John Oxce and that defense loose on South Iredell tonight….SWG offense looking to go with Rogers, and I think that is Jaden, not Aaron, at QB….

3-AA East

Cape Fear(7-4) at Southeast Guilford(10-1)….This game available on GreensboroSports Radio…Don Tilley and our team on the call from the Bill Slayton Stadium, on the Southeast Guilford campus….Pre-game around 6:50 and you’ll probably hear SEG QB Ryan Douglas and RB Jalen Fairley going to work trying to carve up that Cape Fear Colts defense, led by the CF LB’s, Hurt and Hunt…They say they will hunt you down and then hurt you, maybe they won’t be able to catch Douglas and Fairley, who have 28 rushing touchdowns between them this season…..SEG “D” led by their solid LB’s Brett Shreve, Chad Stephens and Justin Fleming and SEG looking for a Round One victory at home tonight….Hear the game on GreensboroSports Radio….This will be our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week, on GreensboroSports Radio…

Greenville Rose(8-3) at Eastern Guilford(9-2)….Wyatt Smith, in coverage, at this game for GreensboroSports.com….The two sophs will need to get it going and towing for EG, that’s QB Kamell Smith(throwin’) and RB Hezekiah Newby(growin’/running) and then the offensive outsiders will take care of the rest with Cheeley, Matthews and Akins….You have the throwin’, the growin’ and the experience of those outside players/WR’s knowin’ what to do, with their playoff backgrounds…Add in the kicker Collin Smith and if EG doesn’t win, it won’t because of lack of talent….Dennis White also at this game tonight for GreensboroSports.com….

Dudley(8-3) at Lee County(11-0)….Joe Sirera at this game for the News and Record and Joe will be posting updates on Twitter at

@JoeSireraNR……Dudley needs the right touch for the playoffs at QB and we were talking about the former Dudley quarterbacks of the past last night and there is no James Tre Perry III, Ricky Lewis Jr., Emmanuel Mosley, or Hendon Hooker in sight right now, but if Dudley can find the right man/kid to lead this team, they can be OK, with their stable of running backs, who can run like wild horses if they can just get out of the barn and head up toward the top of the hill in the pasture….Gonna be a different ground, that may lead to a different ground game down in Sanford, but the Panthers may have at least one very good ball game left in them this season…..Time to turn it loose and don’t look back….LB’s Landen Johnson and Jurriente Davis keys on “D” in this game tonight…..Those Panther running backs again have to run like there is only one way, and that is Straight Ahead…..

Northern Guilford(8-3) at Cleveland(9-2)….Michael Frogge, Ramar Thomas and Jake Lenard very strong targets for QB Tyler Flippen tonight and NG has an up-and-coming RB, in Rakeem Murchison….Christian Bass must conduct a ‘Friday Night Mass’ attack on Defense and the Nighthawks have a very good chance to go and upset Cleveland tonight….The Browns, I mean the Cleveland HS Rams were knocked off last week, 28-24, by Fuquay-Varina…Why not make it two straight ‘L’s for the Rams?????

3-A East

Northeast Guilford(6-5) at Terry Sanford(8-3)….NEG Rams are on the road in Fayetteville at Terry Sanford, and NEG needs a healthy Quan’Dre Clagon at LB and RB to really make things work, but Davion Swain will be running his train at RB and NEG QB Justin Wilson has two outstanding targets in Jaydon Hall and Zeke Nicholson…Hall tall at 6’4 and Zeke small at 5’6, but they can both go…NEG on the go tonight down in Fayetteville…..

4-A West

Page(6-5) BYE

Grimsley(6-5) BYE

PICKS:

Vance

Ragsdale

Southwest Guilford

Southeast Guilford

Eastern Guilford

Lee County

Cleveland

Northeast Guilford

Top Ten Poll for this Week:

1)Southeast Guilford(10-1)

2)Page(6-5)

3)Eastern Guilford(9-2)

4)Dudley(8-3)

5)Grimsley(6-5)

6)Northern Guilford(8-3)/Southwest Guilford(8-3)

8)Ragsdale(7-4)

9)Northeast Guilford(6-5)

10)Northwest Guilford(4-7)