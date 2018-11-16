Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – November 16, 2018 – NCHSAA Football Playoffs Round #1

Game of the Week Stream 1: Cape Fear (7-4) at Southeast Guilford (10-1) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.

If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM

Game of the Week Stream 2: with Kris Walser and Coach Jason Lippard.

If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM

UPDATE #3 – 8:15 PM

2 Q – Robert Stutts Reporting

Northwest Guilford (4-7) – 7

Charlotte Vance (10-1) – 14

2 Q – Kris Walser and Coach Jason Lippard broadcasting

Southwest Guilford (8-3) – 0

South Iredell (6-5) – 9

2 Q – Andy Durham and Don Tilley broadcasting

Cape Fear (7-4) – 0

Southeast Guilford (10-1) – 14

2 Q – Dennis White Reporting

Greenville Rose (8-3) – 7

Eastern Guilford (9-2) – 14

2 Q – Joe Sierra (@JoeSireraNR) for Greensboro News & Record covering

Dudley (8-3) – 14

Lee County (11-0) – 3

2 Q

Northern Guilford (8-3) – 0

Cleveland (9-2) – 10

0 Q

Northeast Guilford (6-5)

Terry Sanford (8-3)

2 Q

North Duplin (5-5) – 0

Bishop McGuinness (7-4) – 19

0 Q

South Johnston (8-3)

Eastern Alamance (8-3)

0 Q

Southern Alamance (9-2)

D.H. Conley (8-3)

1 Q

C.D. Owen (4-6) – 0

Reidsville (11-0) – 7

0 Q

WS Reagan (7-4)

West Forsyth (8-3)

1 Q

Lexington (5-6) – 0

Randleman (11-0) – 6

2 Q

RJ Reynolds (5-6) – 7

Porter Ridge (6-3) – 21

2 Q

Burlington Williams (6-5) – 7

Western Alamance (10-1) – 33

1 Q

Eden Morehead (6-5) – 0

Charlotte Catholic (10-1) – 28

2 Q

Patton (6-5) – 0

Wheatmore (10-1) – 7

SATURDAY 2 PM Game

Glenn (5-6)

Ragsdale (7-4)

Send Us Your Scores

Email – scores@greensborosports.com

Twitter – @gsosports

SMS/Text – 336-303-1217