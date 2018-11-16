Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – November 16, 2018 – NCHSAA Football Playoffs Round #1
Game of the Week Stream 1: Cape Fear (7-4) at Southeast Guilford (10-1) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.
If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM
Game of the Week Stream 2:
UPDATE #3 – 8:15 PM
2 Q – Robert Stutts Reporting
Northwest Guilford (4-7) – 7
Charlotte Vance (10-1) – 14
2 Q – Kris Walser and Coach Jason Lippard broadcasting
Southwest Guilford (8-3) – 0
South Iredell (6-5) – 9
2 Q – Andy Durham and Don Tilley broadcasting
Cape Fear (7-4) – 0
Southeast Guilford (10-1) – 14
2 Q – Dennis White Reporting
Greenville Rose (8-3) – 7
Eastern Guilford (9-2) – 14
2 Q – Joe Sierra (@JoeSireraNR) for Greensboro News & Record covering
Dudley (8-3) – 14
Lee County (11-0) – 3
2 Q
Northern Guilford (8-3) – 0
Cleveland (9-2) – 10
0 Q
Northeast Guilford (6-5)
Terry Sanford (8-3)
2 Q
North Duplin (5-5) – 0
Bishop McGuinness (7-4) – 19
0 Q
South Johnston (8-3)
Eastern Alamance (8-3)
0 Q
Southern Alamance (9-2)
D.H. Conley (8-3)
1 Q
C.D. Owen (4-6) – 0
Reidsville (11-0) – 7
0 Q
WS Reagan (7-4)
West Forsyth (8-3)
1 Q
Lexington (5-6) – 0
Randleman (11-0) – 6
2 Q
RJ Reynolds (5-6) – 7
Porter Ridge (6-3) – 21
2 Q
Burlington Williams (6-5) – 7
Western Alamance (10-1) – 33
1 Q
Eden Morehead (6-5) – 0
Charlotte Catholic (10-1) – 28
2 Q
Patton (6-5) – 0
Wheatmore (10-1) – 7
SATURDAY 2 PM Game
Glenn (5-6)
Ragsdale (7-4)
