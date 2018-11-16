VIRginia International Raceway Unveils 2019 Spectator Schedule

DANVILLE, Virginia –VIRginia International Raceway, an iconic North American road course, reveals its exhilarating 2019 season lineup with 13 planned spectator events throughout the year. This upcoming season will feature fan-favorites, from HyperFest to the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, to new events at VIR, including the SCCA National Championship Runoffs, where the top SCCA racers in the country go-head-to-head on the track.

The season kicks off in April with several exciting events, starting with the SCCA Majors Tour April 12-14. It accelerates into the Pirelli World Challenge April 26-28, a production car-based racing championship with top professional drivers competing in a variety of race cars. In May, MotoAmerica Road Racing Series speeds back to the track; then a couple weeks later fan-favorite HyperFest gets underway.

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship makes a stop at the road course in August, where the Michelin GT Challenge headlines the event. In the final months of the season, fans get a blast from the past during the Heacock Classic Gold Cup weekend, when two racing eras collide to display historic race cars. The 2019 event brings back the American Racing Legends Charity Pro-Am. Then in October VIR welcomes an exciting addition to the schedule for the very first time, the SCCA Runoffs, where SCCA Club Racing competitors will face off for the end-of-year championship.

“We’re excited to welcome a high-energy lineup of events to VIRginia International Raceway during the 2019 season,” said Connie Nyholm, owner and CEO of VIR. “Fans are in for a real treat with the number of racing events returning including the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Pirelli World Challenge and American Racing Legends Charity Pro-Am. Plus, we’re ecstatic about the SCCA Runoffs being held at VIR for the first time. This will truly be an extraordinary racing season!”

VIR’s full 2019 spectator schedule includes:

April 12-14: Sports Car Club of America “VIR Spring Sprints” Majors Tour

April 19: Victory Junction Charity Laps

April 26-28: Pirelli World Challenge

May 3-5: MotoAmerica Championship of Virginia

May 17-19: NASA Mid-Atlantic HyperFest

June 8-9: Championship Cup Series Motorcycle Road Racing

July 26-28: F3 Americas Championships

F4 U.S. Championships

Aug. 23-25: Michelin GT Challenge – IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

IMSA Prototype Challenge

Lamborghini Super Trofeo

Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA

Sept. 14-15: Championship Cup Series Motorcycle Road Racing

Sept. 19-22: Heacock Classic Gold Cup, presented by the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association

SVRA American Racing Legends Charity Pro-Am

Trans-Am Road Racing Series

Oct. 4-6: SCCA National Championship Runoffs

Oct. 11-13: SCCA National Championship Runoffs

Oct. 26: Pigs in the Pits

Nov. 15: Salvation Army Charity Laps

Tickets for the 2019 season go on sale Cyber Monday, Nov. 26, and tickets purchased that day come with a special VIR T-shirt. Spectators save $10 by purchasing any event ticket in advance. Parking is free at every event, and children 16 and under are admitted free of charge with a paying adult. Active military are admitted free of charge and veterans receive a 50 percent discount with valid military ID. Policies are subject to change at event promoter’s request. Corporate and other groups can also take advantage of competitive pricing options for lodging, catering, team activities and more hospitality amenities during races and anytime throughout the year. To buy tickets or learn more, visit www.virnow.com.

About VIRginia International Raceway

VIRginia International Raceway is one of America’s premier road courses, offering professional and amateur racing for modern and vintage classes while providing contemporary resort amenities. A prominent test facility for the automotive industry, VIR has the distinction of being named one of the top six courses in North America by Car and Driver Magazine, and southern roots and hospitality make it one of the friendliest. Conveniently located at the Virginia/North Carolina border, VIR is just a short two-hour trip from Richmond and about an hour and 15 minutes from both the Piedmont-Triad and Raleigh-Durham International Airports.

VIR offers amenities such as lodging, dining, an exclusive driver’s club, karting, off-road racing, shooting sports, skid pad and more. VIR’s hospitality features also make the property an unparalleled venue for corporate retreats, team building, special events and other group experiences. For more information, visit www.VIRnow.com, Facebook or Twitter.