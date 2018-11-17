Both Greensboro Parks and Rec Youth Football teams come up big at Turkey Bowl Showdown in High Point

**********Turkey Bowl Showdown in High Point, at the High Point Athletic Complex:**********

7/9 Age Group

Team Greensboro 6, High Point 0 in Overtime

Devin Cotton 10 yard run in OT

4th down goal line stand to end the game……

10/12 game

Team Greensboro 27, Thomasville 6

KeShawn Jones 8 carries 62 yards

Robert McCollum 7 carries 78 yards

Brayden Jeffries 2 TDS

Swine Murphy TD

Herbert McNeal III TD

Defense held Thomasville to zero 1st downs and 3 yards total offense……

**********Both Greensboro teams advance to Monday night finals.**********

Courtesy of Don Tilley, with the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department