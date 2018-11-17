Both Greensboro Parks and Rec Youth Football teams come up big at Turkey Bowl Showdown in High Point
**********Turkey Bowl Showdown in High Point, at the High Point Athletic Complex:**********
7/9 Age Group
Team Greensboro 6, High Point 0 in Overtime
Devin Cotton 10 yard run in OT
4th down goal line stand to end the game……
10/12 game
Team Greensboro 27, Thomasville 6
KeShawn Jones 8 carries 62 yards
Robert McCollum 7 carries 78 yards
Brayden Jeffries 2 TDS
Swine Murphy TD
Herbert McNeal III TD
Defense held Thomasville to zero 1st downs and 3 yards total offense……
**********Both Greensboro teams advance to Monday night finals.**********
Courtesy of Don Tilley, with the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department
