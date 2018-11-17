Caldwell Academy Eagles signing for College:Wilkins, Smith, Holbrook and Hulsman

Earlier this week the following Four Senior Student Athletes from Caldwell Academy signed to continue playing their Sport at the following schools…..

Zach Wilkins-Baseball-Barton College

Campbell Smith-Beach Volleyball=UAB

Kaitlyn Holbrook-Beach Volleyball-Coastal Carolina

Hannah Hulsman-Volleyball-Berry College

**********We wish the Four Seniors the BEST of luck & continued success at the college level…..**********

from Bob Black, Caldwell Academy SUPER FAN….

