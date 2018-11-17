College Football Today for our Local Teams and the ACC Today
Locals:
N.C. A&T(8-2) at N.C. Central(4-4) 2pm
Elon(6-3) at Maine(7-3) 12 Noon
Pitt(6-4) at Wake Forest(5-5) 12 Noon
Guilford College(3-6) Season Complete
Greensboro College(1-9) Season Complete
Winston-Salem(5-4) Season Complete
ACC Today:
N.C. State at Louisville 12:20pm
Syracuse at Notre Dame 2:30pm
Western Carolina at North Carolina 3pm
Boston College at Florida State 3:30pm
Virginia at Georgia Tech 3:30pm
Miami at Virginia Tech 3:30pm
Duke at Clemson 7pm
Statewide:
Florida International at Charlotte 2pm
Georgia State at Appalachian State 2:30pm
UConn at East Carolina 7pm
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.