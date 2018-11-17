High School Football Friday Night Finish:Looking at Round Two of the NCHSAA Playoffs now that Round One is finished/complete

Here is how we are seeing things shaping up for next Friday night, in Round Two of the NCHSAA Football Playoffs….

4-A West:

#6 Porter Ridge(8-4) at #3 Page(6-5)

#5 Mooresville(9-3) at #4 Grimsley(6-5)

3-AA East:

#7 Eastern Guilford(10-2) at #2 Southeast Guilford(11-1)

#14 Dudley(9-3) at #6 New Hanover(9-3)

**********Still set for Saturday with Round One needing to be played at Ragsdale High School…..**********

4-A West:

#9 Glenn(5-6) at #8 Ragsdale(7-4) 2pm Kickoff at Kenneth T. Miller Stadium in Jamestown, N.C.

We lost four teams tonight…..

Northern Guilford fall 36-0 to Cleveland….

Southwest Guilford falls 33-21 to South Iredell

Northeast Guilford falls 35-7 to Terry Sanford

Northwest Guilford falls 50-7 to Charlotte Vance

From our Friday night games was the biggest surprise Dudley’s 29-26 win over Lee County…Lee County was unbeaten at (11-0) coming into this game and Dudley took them out and knocked them out…

Dudley(9-3) at New Hanover(9-3) next Friday night and last year New Hanover knocked Dudley out of the playoffs in this same Round Two that Dudley will this year and the final in 2017, was New Hanover 38, Dudley 21…The Wilmington New Hanover Wildcats are solid team again this season and you to love that turf field they play on at Legions Field, in Wilmington, N.C.

Are we seeing a Dudley team coming around that might be ready to stir up the pot, in the 3-AA East classification?????

Southeast Guilford really should have put more points on the board vs. Cape Fear, but Cape Fear’s defense got to jumping around and SEG began to false start on offense and at times Cape Fear was showing their blitz packages and the Cape Fear Colts would jump into the neutral zone and there you go with an encroachment call on Cape Fear and this all to tune of over 200 penalty yards for SEG and Cape Fear combined and Southeast must get many cleaned up, before they take the field vs. Eastern Guilford, at home inside Bill Slayton Stadium, next Friday night…

Jalen Fairley with an 18-yard touchdown run for Southeast Guilford, Ryan Douglas took of a 27-yard TD run for Southeast and Jalen Stockham recovered a Cape Fear fumble in the end zone for at TD for SEG….Jonathan Medlin went three-for-three on his PAT kicks….

SEG claims that Round One victory 21-8 over Cape Fear, but SEG has some work to do, before they go up against the Eastern Guilford Wildcats next Friday night….Eastern Guilford 52-26 winners over Greenville Rose on this Friday, inside the Tommy Grayson Stadium, on the EG campus…

I think EG was making a statement tonight with those 52 points on the scoreboard, telling Southeast Guilford, “We are ready and loaded as prepare to hit Forest Oaks on Friday night….Eastern Guilford fell to Southeast Guilford, 37-24, in the regular season meeting between the Falcons and the Wildcats….I think both of these teams have something as they get ready to hit the field next Friday night, in Round Two of the NCHSAA playoffs…

In that first game with SEG and EG, Southeast grabbed a 30-0 lead on Eastern, before the Wildcats knew what hit them….

In that 4-A West matchup next Friday night in Greensboro at Marion Kirby Stadium, that’s the Porter Ridge Pirates visiting the Page Pirates…….Porter Ridge plowed past RJ Reynolds, 48-22, in Round One of the playoffs and plan on giving the Page Pirates, a run for their money….

The Mooresville Blue Devils team that Grimsley will be meeting simply destroyed McDowell, 51-10, in Round One…In Mooresville’s last game of the regular season they were soundly defeated, 50-7, by the Mallard Creek Mavericks…

++++++++++ More to look tomorrow morning, as we get into the Saturday Morning Rewind…..++++++++++